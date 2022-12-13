Junior Infrastructure/Security technician
2022-12-13
The New Wave Group AB IT Infrastructure team is now looking for a junior security trooper.
New Wave Group is a growth company that designs, acquires and develops brands and products in the corporate, gifts and home furnishings sectors. The Group will achieve synergies by coordinating design, purchasing, marketing, warehousing and distribution of its product range. To ensure good diversification, the Group will market its products in the corporate promo market and the retail market.
Short about the IT Infrastructure team.
The IT Infrastructure team deliver the core infrastructure to our European and Asian subsidiaries.
We handle for example, but not limited to; service desk, server management, client management, network management, security management, central systems and applications support.
We are geographically spread in Sweden, Belgium and The Netherlands.
Short about the role.
In todays digital world everything moves rapidly and therefore we need to strengthen our team handling the security and network of the group.
Primary task will be.
You will be part of the team ensuring that security is getting a priority in new projects as well as in already implanted systems.
You will help with analyzing security related incidents that our security tools detect in our environment.
You will help making our environment a more secure place, step by step, day by day.
You will help with environmental monitoring to make sure we stay up to date on the latest threats and vulnerabilities.
Since we are a small team the work will be in other areas as well
Who are you?
We are searching for a junior person to join our Infrastructure team with focus area on the security and network management.
Even though a personal fit in the team is highly valued we do value if you have the following qualities:
• An analytic and questioning mindset
• Can work both in a group but also take responsibility for your own tasks
• Have an interest in technical solutions
If you have experience of the following it is a plus.
• Scripting / Automation (PowerShell, Bash, Python)
• Incident handling
For the right person we offer.
• An open work place where everyone should feel included and welcome
• The possibility for personal growth
• A flexible work situation
• Cookies - come join the bright side!
If this seems like the way for you do not hesitate to send in your CV and personal letter.
For more information contact:
Richard Davidsson, +46317128932
Calle Schött, +4631728933 Ersättning
