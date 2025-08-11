Junior HR Support Administrator (entry-level)
2025-08-11
We are looking for an organized and detail-oriented Junior HR Support Administrator (entry-level) to join the team of a company in Gothenburg. This entry-level position is ideal for someone looking to start their career in Human Resources. You'll provide support across multiple HR areas, helping ensure the smooth operation of administrative and employee-related processes.
Start ASAP, 4 months contract to begin with.
Key Responsibilities:
Support HR processes related to employment matters including hiring, terminations, labor law compliance, contract renewals, and dismissals
Assist with trainee and expatriate programs, as well as retirement procedures
Maintain and update personnel records (e.g., job history, insurance documentation, leave accruals, illness and absence records, salary progression, and transfers)
Ensure accurate and confidential handling of employee data and documentation
Provide general HR administrative support to the team as needed
Explain basic HR policies, procedures, and practices to employees as required
Requirements:
0-2 years of relevant HR or administrative experience
Degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or a related field (or equivalent education)
Strong attention to detail and organizational skills
Ability to handle confidential information with integrity
Good communication skills and a collaborative mindset
Willingness to learn and take direction - work is closely supervised at this level
Basic understanding of labor law is a plus, but not required
Fluency in both Swedish and English
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 4 months contract to begin with. This role is 100% on-site in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso.
