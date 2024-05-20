Junior Game Artist in Boden
2024-05-20
The Hogforce team, a part of the Amplifier Boot Camp organization is looking for a Junior Game Artist to join the team in Boden. We will place high importance on the personality- and cultural fit given the small size of the team.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
The creation of 2D and 3D game assets.
Gathering and analysing references.
Compositing moodboards for specific features.
Create modular assets for procedural generation.
Maintain internal documentation and style guides.
Iterate on existing assets.
Create & implement visual effects.
REQUIREMENTS: KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, EXPERIENCE AND ADDITIONAL FACTORS:
Capable of independently producing workable results in the following software suite:
Blender
ZBrush
Substance 3D Painter
Substance 3D Designer
Unreal Engine 5
Adobe Photoshop
Plastic SCM
Miro
Jira
Experience and other requirements
4+ months of working experience within a game art role.
Participated in more than one collaborative game production environment.
Currently pursuing or completed an education in contemporary/traditional arts in a recognised school for video game development.
Must currently be living in or near Boden as the rest of the team are there
Skills
Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Fully fluent in English (Written and spoken).
Capable of achieving results in 2D and 3D.
Can independently create Visual Effects via visual/node-based workflows.
Highly iterative mindset.
Strong team working skills. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Ansökningar motas enbart via vår hemsida Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Amplifier Boot Camp AB
(org.nr 559400-7626) Jobbnummer
8692634