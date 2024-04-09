Junior frontend developer
2024-04-09
Are you a dedicated junior frontend developer ready to develop and deliver software applications to support the business needs? Do you want to work in an environment where care, initiative, and innovation shape your everyday? Then our role may interest you? Learn more about what we offer below.
Insurance and health make a winning combination! Through early interventions, collaboration with competent partners, and smart digital services, Euro Accident has made things happen. With our offering, insurance has evolved from mere financial compensation to contributing to quality of life and Sustainable Employees. Today, almost half a million people have security through us. We take pride in our satisfied customers, our good reputation, and the contribution we make to society. Now we're advancing to help even more and are looking for someone who wants to be part of our continued success story.
About the role
As junior frontend developer, you'll be responsible for:
• Design, develop, and implement scalable and reliable applications using frontend technologies.
• Participate in code reviews, troubleshooting, and debugging to ensure the delivery of high-quality software.
• Stay updated on the latest technologies and industry trends to continuously improve our development processes and solutions
We are a diverse team of 60 IT colleagues, spread across offices in Stockholm, Växjö, and Belgrade, offering valuable international exposure. Our primary language of communication in the IT-department is English.
You will join and work closely with the development team, Architect and Software development Manager. The current development team consists of six developers based in Stockholm. The characterized by strong cohesion and joy in helping each other and sharing knowledge. For us, achieving good results together is as important as having fun at work!
Who you are
You identify with our values of care, initiative, and innovation and eagerly look forward to learning more about our operations and how you can contribute to ensuring that our customers can live sustainably and healthily.
We're looking for you who has:
• Minimum 1 year of experience in frontend development.
• Experience with web technologies such as HTML, CSS, SCSS and Javascript.
• Experience in React development.
• Understanding of APIs.
• Experience with GIT version management.
• Experience in building scalable & responsive web applications.
• An interest in Design and UX.
It's a plus if you have experience with any type of CMS or an university degree or equivalent in computer science.
As a person you communicate effectively and have the ability to manage complex information and solve problems independently. You enjoy working effectively with others and are motivated by new knowledge and information, and learn to improve.
At Euro Accident, it's us employees who build success. Therefore, personal qualities and abilities are important when we recruit new employees.
We offer you
When we contribute to a secure and healthy world, we start in our own offices. We want you to have and choose a healthy balance between work and private life, and we cherish the joy of work and our unique culture where care, initiative, and innovation are our guiding principles in everyday life. In addition to favorable occupational pension and flexible working hours, our comprehensive benefits package includes, among other things, health and medical insurance, counseling support, a generous wellness grant, opportunities for exercise and massage during working hours, and a communal breakfast every day, as well as other social activities in true EA spirit!
You'll be welcomed to our newly renovated office at Mörby C. Start date by agreement. The position is a permanent full-time position.
Welcome with your application
If you have any questions about the position, you're welcome to contact the recruiter or responsible manager using the contact details below. Selection is ongoing.
For a fairer and more objective selection process, we use work psychological tests early in the process and ask you to answer our selection questions instead of attaching a personal letter.
