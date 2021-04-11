Junior Frontend Developer - Doktorse Nordic AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Doktorse Nordic AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-04-11Since 2017 Doktor.se has been building a platform for digital healthcare that has now grown to be the third largest in Europe, and now we have plans to expand even further.Are you a skilled Junior Frontend developer looking for your next adventure and want to make a real difference in improving lives? This might be it!About the jobAs a Junior Frontend developer you will:Work with a focus on our web apps that are developed using ReactJS frameworkGet the opportunity to contribute to all stages in the product life cycle: design, implementation, testing, deployment and maintenance.Collaborate within a skilled frontend team with the chance to grow and improve your development skills.Work in a lightweight scrum process where we are constantly streamlining our tools, workflows and making sure that each workday is productive and stimulating.What we are looking for:Experience with modern frontend technologies and eager to dive deeper into ReactJS, Redux, JavaScript and Typescript.Fullstack experience is a bonus but not required.Curiosity and a high collaborative work style, a wish to share what you already know and jumping at the opportunity to dive inot new technology and territory.Previous experience working with development tools such as Git, Github & VSCode.Passion for building great user experiences in product development.We are an international organization so fluency in English is required.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-04-11Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-28Doktorse Nordic AB5683677