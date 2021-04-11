Junior Frontend Developer - Doktorse Nordic AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Junior Frontend Developer
Doktorse Nordic AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-11

Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Doktorse Nordic AB i Stockholm

Since 2017 Doktor.se has been building a platform for digital healthcare that has now grown to be the third largest in Europe, and now we have plans to expand even further.

Are you a skilled Junior Frontend developer looking for your next adventure and want to make a real difference in improving lives? This might be it!

About the job

As a Junior Frontend developer you will:

Work with a focus on our web apps that are developed using ReactJS framework

Get the opportunity to contribute to all stages in the product life cycle: design, implementation, testing, deployment and maintenance.

Collaborate within a skilled frontend team with the chance to grow and improve your development skills.

Work in a lightweight scrum process where we are constantly streamlining our tools, workflows and making sure that each workday is productive and stimulating.

What we are looking for:

Experience with modern frontend technologies and eager to dive deeper into ReactJS, Redux, JavaScript and Typescript.

Fullstack experience is a bonus but not required.

Curiosity and a high collaborative work style, a wish to share what you already know and jumping at the opportunity to dive inot new technology and territory.

Previous experience working with development tools such as Git, Github & VSCode.

Passion for building great user experiences in product development.

We are an international organization so fluency in English is required.

Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-11

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-28
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Företag
Doktorse Nordic AB

Jobbnummer
5683677


Sökord


Prenumerera
Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Doktorse Nordic AB:

 
Populära jobb
Barpersonal
Säljare varannan helg Circle K i Ha ...
Träarbetare/snickare sökes!
Junior Frontend Developer
Lärare i matematik och NO, åk 4-6 t ...
Snickare
Vikariat - Lärare i spanska sökes t ...
Pedagog till familjecentralen Kärna ...
Frisörlärare 50% till Yrkesgymnasie ...
Backend developer
Elektronikmontör
Nanny till härlig & glad familj på ...
Är du tekniskt kunnig och servicemi ...
Butiksbiträde
Sfi-lärare
Populära nyckelord
Reparatör
Controller
Pema
Coach
Japanska
Nytillkomna arbetsgivare
iXpress AB
AppVVS AB
KDC Sweden AB
Syll & Byggtjänst Ängelholm AB
Allgreen AB
Riddar Jakob Restaurang AB
Malmö kommun
Circle K Sverige AB
Vittraskolorna AB
Helsingborgs kommun
Kontakta Vakanser.se