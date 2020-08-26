Junior Digital Marketer - Erlang Solutions AB - Marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm

Erlang Solutions AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm2020-08-26Superb opportunity to join the marketing team of a global technology company.Erlang Solutions is a software consulting and integration business building scalable, distributed, reliable solutions across a range of verticals for the world's most ambitious companies. By providing user-focused consultancy, high tech capabilities and connection to diverse communities, Erlang Solutions has built strong and long-lasting relationships with clients including WhatsApp, Klarna, Motorola, PepsiCo, Cisco, Ericsson, and Adidas Runtastics to name a few.We are currently seeking a Junior Digital Marketer to join our marketing team to support the creation and delivery of various digital and traditional campaigns and to power our community efforts.This is a fantastic opportunity for an ambitious and confident individual to help us grow our reach and contribute to our communications efforts, gain new experiences, and be coached by an experienced and friendly team of four professionals.We are looking for a Junior Marketer who would like to put their passion and some experience to practice and further grow in the areas of:Social MediaEmail marketingCommunity engagementQualificationsBachelor's degree or equivalent qualification in Marketing or related field2-3 years of marketing experience in B2BGood understanding of digital marketing conceptsExperience with social media and email marketingExperience with the community engagement (developers and tech communities preferably)Strong analytical skills with knowledge of Google Analytics and happy to work with dataGood understanding of the CRM best practicesExcellent verbal and written communication skills (fluent in English)Ability to use Adobe Photoshop and InDesign would be a bonus!Ability to develop creative and targeted copy would be another bonus!A can-do attitude and ability to meet deadlinesExperience in managing multiple projects simultaneouslyPassion for digital marketing, and an interest in social media with a desire to continue expanding their digital marketing knowledge by keeping up to date with industry news and emerging solutionsTeam player, sociable, flexible with ranging tasks, remains calm under pressure (sense of humor highly desirable)2020-08-26Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-30Erlang Solutions AB5334708