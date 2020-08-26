Junior Digital Marketer - Erlang Solutions AB - Marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
Junior Digital Marketer
Erlang Solutions AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm
2020-08-26
Superb opportunity to join the marketing team of a global technology company.
Erlang Solutions is a software consulting and integration business building scalable, distributed, reliable solutions across a range of verticals for the world's most ambitious companies. By providing user-focused consultancy, high tech capabilities and connection to diverse communities, Erlang Solutions has built strong and long-lasting relationships with clients including WhatsApp, Klarna, Motorola, PepsiCo, Cisco, Ericsson, and Adidas Runtastics to name a few.
We are currently seeking a Junior Digital Marketer to join our marketing team to support the creation and delivery of various digital and traditional campaigns and to power our community efforts.
This is a fantastic opportunity for an ambitious and confident individual to help us grow our reach and contribute to our communications efforts, gain new experiences, and be coached by an experienced and friendly team of four professionals.
We are looking for a Junior Marketer who would like to put their passion and some experience to practice and further grow in the areas of:
Social Media
Email marketing
Community engagement
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification in Marketing or related field
2-3 years of marketing experience in B2B
Good understanding of digital marketing concepts
Experience with social media and email marketing
Experience with the community engagement (developers and tech communities preferably)
Strong analytical skills with knowledge of Google Analytics and happy to work with data
Good understanding of the CRM best practices
Excellent verbal and written communication skills (fluent in English)
Ability to use Adobe Photoshop and InDesign would be a bonus!
Ability to develop creative and targeted copy would be another bonus!
A can-do attitude and ability to meet deadlines
Experience in managing multiple projects simultaneously
Passion for digital marketing, and an interest in social media with a desire to continue expanding their digital marketing knowledge by keeping up to date with industry news and emerging solutions
Team player, sociable, flexible with ranging tasks, remains calm under pressure (sense of humor highly desirable)
