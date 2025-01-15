Junior Designer Shoes - Womens Complement
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2025-01-15
Job Description
Are you an experienced Junior Designer who wants to be a key player in being part of developing our Women's footwear collection?
Together with the rest of the team, you will assist in developing collections sold worldwide in all the H&M markets omni channels. This requires high energy, strong independent drive, creativity, and a new perspective. You will be responsible for assisting the Product Designer and being a part of a team of Designers, Product Developers, Planners, Pattern Makers, and Product Manager.
The role also involves technical flat sketching, working with different materials, assisting with product and sample comments & adjustments as well as detail follow up with production across all footwear categories. This is a great opportunity for development with responsibility of a broad assortment. We are looking for a talented individual with a strong passion for women's fashion & trends with a youth and fashion led eye. You are able to identify forward thinking trends and seasonal keys items.
You will contribute with updated fashion insights for our target customer with your fresh ideas, energy, creativity, and fully global perspective. We work with large ranges with many articles, so being a quick learner with good communication skills, a flexible attitude and capacity to adapt to changes, is essential!
Qualifications
A BA/MA degree in Fashion, Footwear/Accessories/Product Design
A minimum of 1-2 years working as a Junior Designer within womens shoes
High knowledge of materials, technical details, and processes of footwear
Strong and fast skills in Adobe Suite programs,
3D experience is meriting
A visionary mindset with true passion for Women's fashion, current and future trends
A strong customer focus and commercial mindset
Strong communication skills and true team player
You are a problem solver who see simple solutions and innovative future possibilities
Thrive in a fast-paced and everchanging work environment
A fast learner with a strong self-drive and you can take own initiatives with ease
A highly organized and structured work routine
Fluent in English (Swedish not necessary)
Additional Information
This position is based in Stockholm, to start in March 2025 You will report to the department Assortment Designer
If your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application by 27th January 2025 including CV and relevant portfolio work (pdf max 10mb/uploading) Portfolio should include vision/mood boards, full design process and final collections and products from a variety of fashion design projects. All documents should be in English. Please ensure to include some work clearly relatable to the aspirational H&M Women's target customer. We would like see work that shows your creative aspirational side and also your sense for commercial fashion.
For any internal applicants please have a dialogue with your current manager before applying.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse, and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience, and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46A
)
111 57 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ekonomi/Logistik Jobbnummer
9103480