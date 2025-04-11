Junior Designer Shoes - Womens Complement
2025-04-11
Are you an experienced Junior Designer who wants to be a key player in being part of developing our Women's footwear collection?
Together with the rest of the team, you will assist in developing collections sold worldwide in all the H&M markets omni channels. This requires high energy, strong independent drive, creativity, and a new perspective. You will be responsible for assisting the Product Designer and being a part of a team of Designers, Product Developers, Planners, Pattern Makers, and Product Manager.
The role also involves technical flat sketching, working with different materials, assisting with product and sample comments & adjustments as well as detail follow up with production across all footwear categories. This is a great opportunity for development with responsibility of a broad assortment. We are looking for a talented individual with a strong passion for women's fashion & trends with a youth and fashion led eye. You are able to identify forward thinking trends and seasonal keys items.
You will contribute with updated fashion insights for our target customer with your fresh ideas, energy, creativity, and fully global perspective. We work with large ranges with many articles, so being a quick learner with good communication skills, a flexible attitude and capacity to adapt to changes, is essential!
Qualifications
A BA/MA degree in Fashion, Footwear/Accessories/Product Design
A minimum of 1-2 years working as a Junior Designer within womens shoes
High knowledge of materials, technical details, and processes of footwear
Strong and fast skills in Adobe Suite programs,
3D experience is meriting
A visionary mindset with true passion for Women's fashion, current and future trends
A strong customer focus and commercial mindset
Strong communication skills and true team player
You are a problem solver who see simple solutions and innovative future possibilities
Thrive in a fast-paced and everchanging work environment
A fast learner with a strong self-drive and you can take own initiatives with ease
A highly organized and structured work routine
Fluent in English (Swedish not necessary)
Additional information
This position is based in Stockholm, to start in April/May 2025 You will report to the department Assortment Designer
If your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application by including CV and relevant portfolio work (pdf max 10mb/uploading) Portfolio should include vision/mood boards, full design process and final collections and products from a variety of fashion design projects. All documents should be in English. Please ensure to include some work clearly relatable to the aspirational H&M Women's target customer. We would like see work that shows your creative aspirational side and also your sense for commercial fashion. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-23
