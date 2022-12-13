Junior Data Analyst to Kavall!
You might be tired of reading job ads with mile-long lists of requirements and trendy buzzwords that give the feeling that "Does this person even exist?!" We get it. In this advertisement, we will be honest. Both with what we are looking for, what is good at Kavall but also what's in it for you if you take on this role. We want to recruit a person who sees the role and the company as an exciting and long-term challenge. We believe that this is a good start. Continue reading to see if this is the role and company for you to continue your career at!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As the fastest growing door-to-door grocery store in the Nordic region, Kavall rides their electric bikes along the streets and delivers groceries home to the door, just when they are needed. In just 10 minutes. Kavall's vision is simple - they are here to make everyday life easier. Let me state an example: Imagine you are craving that particular snack but have no energy and want it NOW. Not tomorrow and you certainly don't want to have to venture out into the blizzard. Then I can tell you that Kavall is your best friend. However, for Kavall to succeed with this, they need to continue to attract great employees.
As a Junior Data Analyst, you will play an important part of Kavalls continuing journey of becoming even greater. For Kavall to succeed to deliver the customers cravings, they need to have the right number of "Riders", at the right time. This is when you enter the picture. As a Junior Data Analyst, you will be part of the Operations team and report to the Operations Manager Elvira. You will work closely with other departments, such as the Tech-team to deliver the best possible service to Kavall's customers! But how do you do this? By using Excel as your primary tool, you will have a central function in running the daily work linked to flow optimization, order statistics and staffing.
What 's in it for you?
• This is an opportunity to be part of a journey. You are therefore welcome to contribute with your ideas on how this journey should be made and be involved in developing new tools and working methods. Here you will be working in a company with the opportunity to quickly get your voice heard. "Short decision paths"... Maybe you've heard it before? But what does that mean? Kavall currently have approximately 30 employees and here it means that you do not have to wait to express your thoughts. If you have an idea, contact one of your colleagues directly and tell them about it!
• You will become a part of a team with great attitude and a positive mindset where the fast-growing work environment gives you the possibility of great personal and professional growth
• Work with something that is business crucial, and you will play an important part of the company
• The possibility to split your time, and work both from the office and remote. Kavalls office is located at Kungsholmen in Stockholm
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
So, what will you actually do?
• Analyze data and order flow to optimize the staffing of delivery staff, so-called "Riders"
• Be the operational part of evaluating, improving, and developing models for scheduling
• Support the internal organization in other matters, such as staffing or scheduling
• You need to know that Kavall is a Startup-company, and you are expected to help and support your ambitious and driven colleagues, both high and low.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• At least a completed upper secondary education, if you have a post-secondary education in a relevant field, this is seen as an advantage
• Very good knowledge of Excel, you should have a good understanding of analyzing data and creating flows
• Very good knowledge of English, both spoken and written
In this recruitment process we will especially evaluate the following personal competencies:
• Structured
• Result-oriented
• Have good problem-solving skills
• Have a good ability to collaborate
Other information
• Start: As soon as possible
• Work extent: Full-time
• Location: Stockholm
• Contact information: The recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and our customer's wishes are that all questions regarding the position are handled by Academic Work. Responsible for the process are Milly Weidstam (milly.weidstam@academicwork.se
) and Minna Loosaar (minna.loosaar@academicwork.se
)
The position is a direct recruitment, which means that the recruitment process takes place through Academic Work, but you will be employed directly at Kavall.
About the recruitment process:
• First call with Academic Work (15 minutes)
• Personality and problem solving tests (about 40 + 12 minutes)
• Interview with Academic Work (1 hour)
• Interview and case with Kavall
• Reference taking and decision
We go through the selection on an ongoing basis and the advertisement can be closed before the position is filled if we have moved to the selection and interview phase.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Since the start in 2021, Kavall has grown, secured investments and expanded to several stores and countries for lightning-fast local delivery throughout the Nordic region. In the nice office at Kungsholmen, about 30 employees currently work, with great ambitions to grow and become even more. Read more about Kavall and their work on their website: http//www.kavall.co/en/ Ersättning
