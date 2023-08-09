Junior Cloud Developer
2023-08-09
Job Description: Junior Cloud Developer
We are seeking a talented, solution oriented and motivated Junior Cloud Developer to join our dynamic team. As a Junior Cloud Developer, you will be responsible for assisting in the development, deployment, and maintenance of cloud-based applications and services. You will work closely with senior developers, architects, and infrastructure teams to ensure the successful implementation of cloud solutions.
Responsibilities:
• Collaborate with senior developers to understand project requirements and design scalable cloud-based solutions.
• Develop, test, and deploy cloud-based applications using leading cloud platforms such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud Platform.
• Troubleshoot and debug issues with cloud applications, infrastructure, and deployment processes.
• Assist in the configuration and management of cloud resources, including virtual machines, storage, databases, networking, and security.
• Monitor cloud applications, performance, and resources to ensure optimal functionality and scalability.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including developers, system administrators, and operations teams, to ensure smooth integration and deployment of cloud solutions.
• Contribute to technical documentation, including system requirements, specifications, and deployment guides.
• Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to ensure code quality and consistency.
Requirements:
• Bachelor's degree in computer science, Software Engineering, or a related field.
• Strong understanding of cloud computing concepts, including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS).
• Familiarity with one or more cloud platforms, such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud Platform.
• Proficient in at least one programming language, such as Java, Python, Go, or JavaScript.
• Knowledge of cloud development tools and technologies, including DevOps processes, CI/CD pipelines, containerization (Docker, Kubernetes), and serverless architectures.
• Experience with version control systems, such as Git, and collaboration tools like JIRA.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to debug and troubleshoot complex issues.
• Excellent communication and teamwork skills, with the ability to work effectively in a collaborative environment.
• Self-motivated and keen to learn and adapt to new technologies and frameworks.
• Any cloud certifications (e.g., AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner, Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer) would be a plus.
This is an excellent opportunity for an aspiring cloud developer to gain hands-on experience and work on cutting-edge projects within a supportive and collaborative team. We offer competitive salary and benefits, continuous learning opportunities, and a positive work culture. Join us!
