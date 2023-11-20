Junior Buyer-External Brands and Private Label, & Other Stories
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2023-11-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
& Other Stories is a fashion brand offering women a wide range of shoes, bags, accessories, beauty and ready-to-wear to create their personal style, or story. Our creative ateliers design diversified fashion collections with great attention to detail and quality. For us there's no right or wrong when it comes to style, just possibilities and the joy of self-expression.
We are an inclusive workplace, driven by creativity, our values and an entrepreneurial spirit. Fashion, fun and action are essential parts of our daily work. We believe in being spontaneous, personal and flexible, which makes it easy to collaborate within all parts of the brand and sparks growth, for you and for us. At & Other Stories, we work in teams and lead by example and by building diverse teams we strive to create an open and safe environment for everyone. Each person working with & Other Stories is an essential part of our group of creatives and a valued individual within the company.
Job Description
We are looking for a Junior Buyer with a passion for beauty and strong business sense who wants to be part of the journey to become a leading fashion brand for modern femininity.
In this role you will be taking on the exciting challenge of developing our future beauty assortment of private label and external brands with focus on the makeup, bath and body assortment.
Main responsibilities, but not limited to:
Administrate orders and make sure we have the right product, right quantity in the right time. Ensure that they deliver according to the order (delivery control). In case of deviations, ensure that the necessary actions are taken.
Secure product master data at the right time with the right quality from our suppliers.
Keep the timelines both internally and towards our suppliers.
Take part of selecting brands and products and set and buy assortment to build the best customer offer.
Take part of product develop products to secure the best private label assortment.
Together with buyer responsible for driving and following selling and profitability.
Responsible for replenishment being set up correctly and work with updating parameters such as order points, safety stock and order lead times to ensure correct replenishment of goods to warehouses and stores.
Campaign handling.
Developing way of working, taking part of project and adhoc assignments.
Qualifications
We are looking for someone with strong administrative, analytical skills, method and, above all, salesmanship. You should be passionate about keeping up to date with the fast-pace and ever-changing beauty world around us.
We are looking for you who;
Have experience from a similar role or experience from working with beauty
Have a passion for beauty and keeping up to date with beauty trends
Have a strong salesmanship and great commercial thinking
Business minded and want to drive development and progression in the assortment
Analytical skills and get it done attitude, not afraid to take actions
Structured, and strong in administration, method and a drive to always improve processes and tools
Have negotiations and communications skills and a professional approach towards external stakeholders
Are flexible, solution oriented and a team player
Excellent skills in Excel, office 365 and other planning tools
Excellent skills in English both in writing and orally
Additional Information
This is a permeant full-time position, based in Stockholm city Centre starting as soon as possible.
Do you find this position interesting and suitable for you? Apply online with your CV in English, but no later than 29th of November (We don't consider any applications sent via email due to GDPR). For internal applicants - please initiate a dialogue with your current manager. Interviews will be held continuously.
H&M is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age. We strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Therefore, we kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that can easily trigger unintentional biases
We are looking forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Kungsholmstorg (visa karta
)
112 21 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8275145