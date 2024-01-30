Junior Buyer Paint and Chemicals - Commodity Purchasing Exterior
2024-01-30
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
We are now searching for a new colleague to strengthen our team.
Apply and join our high-performing and diverse group in a challenging and exciting business environment!
The team
The Exterior team is responsible for developing the supplier base, taking care of running business and setting global strategies in an international environment.
Our multi-cultural team consist of 10 purchasers with a great mix of backgrounds, experiences and competences.
We enjoy solving problems both within the team and with our cross-functions and always try to find the best solutions for Scania.
We feel motivated by delivering on and beyond our commitments and want to be seen as a reliable partner, while daring to try new approaches.
We strive for a climate where opinions and knowledge are openly shared within the team and learning is continuous.
A helping hand is always provided between team members.
The role
The segment of Paint and Chemicals is one of our most dynamic areas, with high impact on overall cost, delivery stability and sustainability.
We are challenging the status quo in many areas right now and are trying to find new innovative solutions with our suppliers and cross functions.
In your role as Junior Commodity Buyer you will support an experienced Sourcing Manager with a variety of administrative and operational tasks,
being involved in all aspects of the purchasing work - making this the perfect start of your purchasing career with great learning opportunities.
At Scania we always strive for continuous improvements.
You will work closely with our colleagues from R&D, Production and Logistics, to continuously improve our way of working.
We also want you to take initiatives within your area of responsibility to drive improvements.
Some of your assignments:
implementing technical changes on existing products in close cooperation with R&D and the supplier base
administrative tasks such as invoice handling, issuing orders and updating price lists
part of the overall strategic work in the area with your colleagues from project purchasing and quality assurance
evaluating and implementing ideas for cost optimization
supporting in resolving delivery disturbances as well as assuring capacity at suppliers
over time: taking on more complex tasks, including own responsibility for a group of suppliers
As we are part of both Volkswagen and the Traton Group, you will have a big global network and you will be supporting in creating and executing on our global strategies together.
We believe that this role offers excellent opportunities for development for the right person. In order to thrive, you need to be able to build strong and
professional relationships internally as well as externally and you need to be eager to learn from others.
You have an ability to see opportunities and a drive to make things happen.
Your profile
preferably a university degree in engineering, business or relevant experience
ca. 0-2 years of relevant work experience
commercial mindset and interested in both technology and business
analytical, structured and ability to work independently in alignment with others
supportive and ability to cooperate with many stakeholders
positive and open attitude, you see chances instead of obstacles
clear, professional and persuasive when communicating and good presentation skills
fluent in spoken and written English
Me as a manager
My name is Bastian Boegelein and I have been in different management positions within Scania during the last 5 years. I really enjoy working at Scania ,
in a truly international environment where I can combine my interest for business and technology.
As a manager, I believe that the people are our greatest assets. I get motivated by developing the team and the team members, as well as finding the individual potentials.
I believe that the team's goal is everyone's goal and that we are strong together.
Why Scania as an employer?
To find out more about us as a company, our leadership principles and how we are actively working with diversity and inclusion, check Life at Scania.
Interested in joining us?
Please contact: Bastian Boegelein, Manager Commodity Purchasing Exterior, for more information; +46 70 085 62 10, bastian.boegelein@scania.com
Application
Your application should include a CV, a cover letter, and copies of any relevant certificates.
Selections and interviews will take place on an ongoing basis throughout the application period. Please apply as soon as possible and no later than 2024-02-11.
