Junior buyer for global automotive company in Gothenburg
2022-12-17
Now you have the chance to jump on an incredibly exciting opportunity - the role of junior buyer for a well-known automotive company in Gothenburg! We are looking for you who have ambition and desire to take the next step in your career, a big plus is that you are social and like to have many different contact points. We look forward to your application, so don't wait to apply as we work with ongoing selection.
OM TJÄNSTEN
In the role of junior buyer, you will work both strategically, tactically and operationally, where your main focus will be to support the team's senior employees in purchasing and procurement of several different exciting IT solutions. In addition to that, you will form an important part of the team and under your own responsibility, among other things, run procurements and contract extensions. The common thread in your work will thus be to protect both external and internal relationships.
It is important that you have a structured and proactive approach together with good planning and follow-up of completed activities so that you contribute and create value for the company in the best possible way. Travel may be part of the job, estimated at no more than 2-3 times per year.
If you progress further in the process, you will learn more about the client in a short telephone interview.
Du erbjuds
• To become part of a fun, fast-paced work culture where one day is not the same as the other
• Being able to take part in shaping the world towards a more sustainable future
• To be involved in creating innovative ways to do good business for the future
Som konsult för Academic Work erbjuder vi stora möjligheter för dig att växa professionellt, bygga ditt nätverk och skapa värdefulla kontakter för framtiden.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
In addition to the support you provide to your senior colleagues, you will also:
• Handle RFP (Request for proposal) and RFI (Request for information), you will contact various suppliers and request quotes
• Run procurements
• Manage contract extensions
• Own and manage the relationship with suppliers
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Has a completed relevant post-secondary education in purchasing, finance, business, supply chain, engineering or IT
• Is completely fluent in English, both spoken and written, as all communication at work takes place in this language
• Has a basic understanding of technology and curiosity about new technology and IT
• Has good knowledge of Swedish, both spoken and written
• Has a good understanding business understanding and a desire to develop and take the next step in your career
Övrig information
• Start: January
• Omfattning: Full time with office hours, starting with an employment of 6 months with good chances of extension
• Placering: Gothenburg
