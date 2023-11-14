Junior Buyer
ValueOne is looking for a Junior Buyer with experience from manufacturing industry for a consultant assignment at a manufacturing company in Gothenburg. The assignment starts in December and lasts for six months.
ValueOne are specialists in supply chain management, purchasing and logistics. We offer our customers services in three business areas: interim logistics and procurement consultants, recruitment of buyers and logisticians, as well as development of our customers' supply chain operations in terms of strategies, models, methods, processes, structure, and competence.
We can offer a variety of assignments at all levels within Supply Chain Management. As a consultant at ValueOne, you are part of a professional and enterprising team consisting of the leading consultants in purchasing and logistics. If you choose to join our team, you are offered:
A market salary, which you can influence yourself.
Occupational pension.
Health and care insurance.
Health care allowance.
Personal coaching and career advice.
Network meetings with competent colleagues and Supply Chain professionals through recurring events and lectures.
Competence development through world-leading individually tailored education and courses in Supply Chain thanks to our partnership with CIPS (www.cips.org).
The role
As Junior Buyer you own and manage your supply base and will be responsible for delivering and implementing purchasing strategies in order to meet the company 's needs for future technologies and concepts.
Further tasks:
Plan and execute supplier selections in accordance with agreed strategies and in close collaboration with category team and stakeholders.
Make sure contracts are correct, completed and stored in a timely manner.
Secure that all purchasing deliveries are met prior to each program milestone.
Collaborate within the category team and with all stakeholders to secure supplier capability, capacity, quality and timely deliveries.
Drive suppliers and internal stakeholders to optimize running business by identifying and implementing commercial, technical and supply chain cost saving opportunities.
Proactively seek ways to optimize running business supply base while assessing and managing risks
Experience and competencies
The person we are looking for must have at least one years of experience from a relevant Purchasing role within automotive or manufacturing. Additionally, a Bachelors ' degree in Business Administration, Industrial Engineering or equivalent is required. Furthermore, it 's important with proficiency from supplier management and contractual topics and that you are used to drive negotiations. Fluency in English, oral and written, is a must.
You are a person who enjoys collaboration in teams as well as working independently. You can structure your work and manage complex projects as well as influencing stakeholders. Experience from working in an international environment is meritorious.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application. Please apply through our webpage at: http://valueone.se/aktuella-jobb/
