Junior Business & Human Rights Leader
2023-09-28
The choices we make today define the world we live in tomorrow. Climate change, population growth and increasing urbanization are shifting the landscape and expectations on transport and infrastructure. In all our actions, we need to consider how to reduce climate impact, use the world's resources more efficiently, and conduct business more responsibly.
With an ambition to intensify efforts to conduct sustainable business throughout the Volvo Group we are looking forward to welcoming a junior business & human rights leader to become part of the Corporate Responsibility team at the Volvo Group Headquarters.
The Corporate Responsibility function is our central sustainability team which holds the responsibility to drive and implement the overall sustainability agenda of the Group, in alignment with the overall business strategy and in close collaboration with other group functions, business areas and truck divisions.
In the role as Junior Business & Human Rights Leader you will contribute to driving the implementation of Volvo
Group's Human rights program. Specifically, you will:
Support the coordination and implementation of a group-wide human rights risk and maturity assessment strategic project.
Support with expert advice to our organization on human rights and human rights due diligence.
Communicate and engage with a wide range of internal and external stakeholders to drive Volvo Group's human rights agenda.
Be an active member of the Volvo Group Corporate Responsibility Team and relevant governance forums.
To be successful in this role, you have:
Advanced studies in the field of Human Rights, preferably specialized in business and human rights
Deep knowledge of international human rights and labour rights frameworks.
Project management skills and experience
Strong communication skills
Fluent in English
This is a temporary employment for the time-frame October 2023- September 2024 (starting date to be agreed between parties), based in Gothenburg, Sweden. You will report directly to the Chief Sustainability Officer of the Volvo Group, but in your daily work you will contribute to the project team for Volvo Group Human Rights Risk and Maturity Project and work closely with the Corporate Responsibility Director - Human Rights and Responsible Sales
We are interviewing continuously so please send your application promptly.
For more information or questions, please contact:
Alinde Melin, Corporate Responsibility Director - Human Rights and Responsible Sales
