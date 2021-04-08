Junior Business Development and Sales Analyst to Nasdaq Nordics - Nasdaq Stockholm AB - Marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
Junior Business Development and Sales Analyst to Nasdaq Nordics
Nasdaq Stockholm AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-08
Junior Business Development and Sales Analyst to Nasdaq Nordics Listings team
Nasdaq Nordics Listings team is looking for a Junior Business Development and Sales Analyst to join their team in Stockholm. As a Junior Business Development and Sales Analyst, you will get the chance to work both with Nordic IPO Sales and Business Development. The teams focus is on developing our platforms, requirements, and offerings whilst also establishing Nasdaq as the number one choice among global stock exchanges for listed companies with publicly traded securities.
With this position we offer
At Nasdaq, you will work in the center of the capital market and be part of driving it forward. You will do this by supporting the development and execution of various strategic initiatives, such as the recently launched SPACs (Special Purpose Acquisition Vehicles) project. You will also be engaged in projects and initiatives to provide support to listed companies in their sustainability strategies, and setting up seminars to increase knowledge about a range of exchange related topics. This role will give you the opportunity to interact with key internal and external stakeholders where you will get exposure to clients, banks and advisors, but also a dynamic and innovative Nasdaq team.
Your role and responsibilities:
Your role as a Junior Business Development and Sales Analyst is to support the Nordic Listings team in further developing the business. You will:
Provide support in the development and execution of various strategic projects and initiatives
Identify sales leads, communicate new products and services to new and prospective clients
Collaborate with Senior Account Managers in building and maintaining effective long-term relationships with key senior-level decision makers and influencers at an assigned group of customer accounts
Review and analyze various sales management reports, including top clients, clients at risk, quality reports and implementation reports
Follow up on new business opportunities and setting up meetings with clients
Plan and prepare presentations
Overseeing the development of marketing material
Write reports and provide feedback to management on market insight
We expect you to have:
Degree in Business Administration, Marketing or other relevant discipline
Approximately 3 years of relevant work experience
Strong analytical skills where you are able to dissect data and present your findings
Have a strong interest in the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) area and financial industry
Excellent PowerPoint and Excel skills
Excellent communication skills in English both written and spoken
It would be great if you have:
Fluency in Swedish or other Nordic language
Does this sound like you?
This is a permanent position located in Stockholm. As the selection process is ongoing, please submit your application in English as soon as possible.
Come as you are
Nasdaq is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information, and public company services. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, about our business visit business.nasdaq.com.
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information or any other status protected by applicable law.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-08
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-08
Adress
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Tullvaktsvägen 15
11556 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5679729
