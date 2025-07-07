Data Science expert to the Swedish AI factory
Linköpings universitet / Datajobb / Linköping Visa alla datajobb i Linköping
2025-07-07
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Linköpings universitet i Linköping
, Finspång
, Motala
, Norrköping
, Kinda
eller i hela Sverige
NAISS, the National Academic Infrastructure for Supercomputing in Sweden, provides academic users with high-performance computing resources, storage capacity, and data services. NAISS is hosted by Linköping University and has 12 partner universities across Sweden.This recruitment includes the Swedish node of the EuroHPC-funded network of European AI Factories in collaboration with RISE AB. The AI Factory Service Hub is operated as a project under the Horizon Europe framework program and will include up to 50 AI experts and other staff working close to academic and industrial users across the EuroHPC member states to advance AI solutions, training, business and workforce development. Please read more: https://www.naiss.se, https://mimer-aifactory.eu, https://eurohpc-ju.europa.eu/ai-factories_en
We are looking for a Data Science application expert
The position
As the data science expert, you will be responsible for developing techniques to process large-scale data, with a particular focus on managing the full lifecycle of key reference datasets. You will work on establishing repositories for datasets of strategic importance for Swedish users, and engage with the Swedish ecosystem of research infrastructures and major users to ensure that data is handled according to the FAIR principles. You will also contribute to the development of European Data Spaces as platforms for applying AI methods to data, and to the advancement of techniques for the proper handling of sensitive personal data in compliance with GDPR and other relevant legislation.
The person we need
Requirements are:
• Completed academic education at the Master's level
• Research experience in data science and artificial intelligence
• Experience in compiling, curating, and working with large datasets
• Excellent communication skills in oral and written English
• Ability to convincingly convey the importance and impact of a complex scientific project to a broad range of stakeholders
Of merit are:
• Doctoral degree in data science or another relevant field
• Experience from projects in data science
• Experience working in multinational settings and engaging with international organizations and funding agencies
• Experience from EU and/or EuroHPC projects
• Experience in establishing large-scale research data repositories and databases
• Experience in collaborations with industry in the field of data science
• Familiarity with data and AI challenges, particularly in life sciences, materials science, autonomous systems, climate research, or large-scale language models
The workplace
You will work at the National Academic Infrastructure for Supercomputing in Sweden that is hosted by Linköping University. We are a growing organization changing rapidly, which means we offer excellent opportunities for professional development new responsibilities. The centre includes a broad range of staff ranging from system administrators to user support, training and administrative roles. Read more at https://www.naiss.se, https://www.nsc.liu.se.
The employment
Permanent position, full-time, 100%. Starting date by agreement.
Salary and employment benefits
Linköping University is a Swedish public employer and offers individual salary setting, as well as opportunities to combine parenthood and an active lifestyle with employment.
NSC offers a possibility of remote work up to 40% of the working time.
More information about employee benefits is available here.
Union representatives
Information about union representatives, see Help for applicants.
Application procedure
Apply for the position by clicking the "Apply" button below. Your application must reach Linköping University no later than 2025-08-14.
Applications and documents received after the date above will not be considered.
We welcome applicants with different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives - diversity enriches our work and helps us grow. Preserving everybody's equal value, rights and opportunities is a natural part of who we are. Read more about our work with: Equal opportunities.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Linköping university has framework agreements and wishes to decline direct contacts from staffing- and recruitment companies as well as vendors of job advertisements. Ersättning
Individuell lönesättning, Statliga villkorsavtalet. Möjlighet till distansarbete 40% av arbetstiden. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Linköpings Universitet
(org.nr 202100-3096), https://www.liu.se/ Kontakt
Director of NAISS
Erik Lindahl erik@naiss.se Jobbnummer
9421126