Junior Business Developer

Emickers AB / Controllerjobb / Göteborg
2025-09-09


We are looking for a part-time Business Developer to join our deep-tech IoT start-up in Gothenburg. If you are passionate about shaping the future of the NextGen IoT ecosystem for 6G, come join Emickers AB as we develop innovative low-power IoT solutions for the next generation of wireless connectivity.

Responsibilities
Drive business development activities within the emerging IoT/6G ecosystem
Analyze value propositions and map out key stakeholders
Engage with stakeholders through discussions, outreach, and collaborations
Help refine the company's vision, market positioning, and potential customer segments
Support go-to-market planning and commercialization strategies
Contribute to documentation, presentations, and other strategic materials

Qualifications
Master's degree or equivalent experience in Business
Genuine interest in turning deep-tech concepts into commercial ventures
Background in business, entrepreneurship, innovation management, or a related field
Strong communication and networking abilities
Fluency in both Swedish and English

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-09
E-post: navid.amani@emickers.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Emickers AB (org.nr 559492-2196), http://emickers.com
Läraregatan 3 (visa karta)
411 33  GÖTEBORG

Jobbnummer
9500297

