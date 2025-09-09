Junior Business Developer
We are looking for a part-time Business Developer to join our deep-tech IoT start-up in Gothenburg. If you are passionate about shaping the future of the NextGen IoT ecosystem for 6G, come join Emickers AB as we develop innovative low-power IoT solutions for the next generation of wireless connectivity.
Responsibilities
Drive business development activities within the emerging IoT/6G ecosystem
Analyze value propositions and map out key stakeholders
Engage with stakeholders through discussions, outreach, and collaborations
Help refine the company's vision, market positioning, and potential customer segments
Support go-to-market planning and commercialization strategies
Contribute to documentation, presentations, and other strategic materials
Qualifications
Master's degree or equivalent experience in Business
Genuine interest in turning deep-tech concepts into commercial ventures
Background in business, entrepreneurship, innovation management, or a related field
Strong communication and networking abilities
