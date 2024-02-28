Junior Business Analyst within Logistics
Nexer Tech Talent AB / Logistikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla logistikjobb i Göteborg
2024-02-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Tech Talent AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Götene
eller i hela Sverige
Did you recently graduated with a degree in IT and want to work as an Business Analyst? Our client within the car industry is now looking for a junior Business Analyst with an interest in logistic. By starting your career with a talent program you will get the ultimate transition between studies and working life. Nexer Tech Talent future proof career!
Working as junior Business Analyst
For our customer within the automotive industry, we seek a person who will work as a junior business analyst at their logistics center. The team is about 15 members, where you will work together with experienced individuals in upcoming projects, providing support and playing a significant role in the mindset of taking ownership and providing customer success.
For this position you will serv as liaison between the development team and different stakeholders. We seek for someone with a deep interest and passion for the digital landscape. You don 't need to be a programmer but we prefer that you have a good technical knowledge and interest in business value. In the beginning you will work close to a mentor and be involved in new projects to get a good understanding of the work process.
Your daily tasks will be:
To understand the customer needs and benefits and translate those into the backlog items for the development teams. You will have the ability to conceptualize and visualize the information in a structured and pedagogic way.
Discussions and analyses within the team.
You will do mapping, dependency analysis and breakdown business needs.
Explain business requirements and working with tools and documentation.
For this position you will be placed in Gothenburg.
Traveling is necessary for the role.
Being a consultant at Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent specialize in giving young tech talents the ultimate start in their careers. For this role, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but work at the client in Gothenburg, starting until summer.
You will be coached by a mentor at the client and by a consultant manager at Nexer Tech Talent. As a consultant, you will be well taken care of. We often invite our consultants to group activities such as lectures, after works and lunch meetings. After successful completion of the consulting assignment, the intention is that you will be offered employment with client.
Desired qualifications:
• Are at the start of your career and have a bachelor/master degree in IT
• Have an interest in processes
• As a person you are curious and like to learn and collaborate with others
• Good knowledge in SAP
• Experience in logistics and in supply chain management studies would be beneficial
• Previous experience with summer jobs in warehouse
• Good analytic and documentation skills
• You can communicate in English both verbally and in writing
Application
Does this sound like you? We are constantly screening resumes, therefore please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Tech Recruiter Johanna Norman at johanna.norman@nexergroup.com
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 2500 employees in 15 countries who, for more than 35 years, have helped our clients stay ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively. Learn more about Nexer Tech Talent here (https://nexergroup.com/about-us/our-business-areas/tech-talent/). Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Tech Talent AB
(org.nr 556975-4962) Arbetsplats
Nexer Tech Talent Kontakt
Johanna Norman johanna.norman@nexergroup.com 0702185546 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Nexer Tech Talent AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8502279