Flightradar24 Looking for Test Automation Engineer

Flightradar24 is one of the most successful growth-stage tech companies in Stockholm. Each day more than 4 million aviation enthusiasts use our app or website and we have many of the biggest names in aviation as business customers.
We are looking for a Test Automation Engineer, who will play a pivotal role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our mobile applications across iOS and Android. You will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing automated test scripts, as well as executing manual tests when necessary. Additionally, you will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to identify and address issues. This is an exciting opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects and contribute to the success of our mobile products.
What you'll do
Develop and maintain automated test scripts for mobile applications on iOS and Android platforms using industry-standard tools and frameworks (currently, we are using Maestro for automation).
Develop and maintain automated test scripts for RESTful APIs and gRPC services using Pytest.
Execute manual test cases to validate the functionality, usability, and performance of mobile applications.
Collaborate with software engineers, product managers, and QA team members to identify test requirements and acceptance criteria.
Debug app logs and investigate issues reported by users or detected during testing to identify root causes.
Utilize knowledge of proxies and API testing to ensure seamless integration and data consistency across mobile and backend systems.
Participate in design and code reviews to ensure the testability, maintainability, and scalability of mobile applications.
Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and best practices in mobile testing, automation, and quality assurance.
Who you are
Minimum of 5 years of experience in mobile testing, with a focus on both manual and automated testing of iOS and Android applications.
Strong proficiency in developing and maintaining automated test scripts using industry-standard tools and frameworks such as Appium, etc.
Extensive experience with debugging app logs and analyzing crash reports to identify and resolve issues.
Solid understanding of proxies, network traffic monitoring and API testing tools (e.g., Charles Proxy, Postman, Swagger) to verify data integrity and API functionality.
Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills with a keen attention to detail.
Strong communication and collaboration skills with the ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment.
Experience with Agile development methodologies and CI/CD pipelines is a plus.
About Flightradar24
With over 4 million daily users, Flightradar24 is the world's most popular flight tracking service. Our app regularly tops the App Store and Google Play Travel charts. We also offer a wide range of commercial services and our customers include many of the biggest names in aviation.
We're constantly adding new services and improving existing products. To help us meet those challenges, we're looking for creative, collaborative, and tech-savvy applicants to join us.
Benefits of working at Flightradar24 include:
Opportunity to impact a service with millions of end users from all around the world
Flexible and social work environment with free beverages, fruit, and snacks
Modern office in the heart of beautiful downtown Stockholm, Sweden
