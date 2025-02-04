Junior BIM-Specialist to Västerås
2025-02-04
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
, Köping
, Kungsör
Are you graduating in 2025 and want to kick-start your engineering career with one of the industry's most attractive companies? Take the opportunity and apply to our attractive talent program!
About the role
We are seeking a junior BIM Specialist to ensure the quality and accuracy of models, extract quantities, identify and resolve conflicts, analyze costs, and develop documentation and representations. You will also be responsible for constructing and maintaining 3D/4D/5D/6D Building Information Models as needed.
This is a global role, requiring collaboration with colleagues, clients, suppliers, and subcontractors worldwide. Strong teamwork and effective communication skills are essential, as BIM is an evolving field and it's crucial to maintain an instructive approach to ensure alignment within the team.
Key responsibilities include supporting the project team by managing and creating content library files and templates, establishing and maintaining standards, and evaluating project models. You will also assist in the preparation and revision of project budgets, estimates, and schedules, while working closely with clients and consultants on BIM standards/processes and documenting these standards for distribution to the project team. You should be open to travel, as the role requires travels sometimes. As a person, you should be social, and good at communicating. We believe that you are a problem solver who likes to collaborate in groups.
About the Company
The company develops and manufactures advanced energy solutions in high voltage direct current (HVDC), powerful transformers, and environmentally efficient high voltage switchgear. The company works on developing technologies for transferring energy from the production site to the usage area with minimal loss, which is crucial for supporting sustainable energy use. The company is a pioneer in technology that increases access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all. They help keep the lights on, factories running, and hospitals and schools open! With over 14,000 employees, they offer both their employees good skills development and their customers a well-established service/solution.
Your background
Must have:
• Bsc or MSc in building construction or similar
• Skills in Autodesk Construktion
• Skills in Revit, and AutoCAD
• Professional English
Good to have:
• Swedish
• Skills in Fuser
• Experience of having worked with BIM before
About us
Framtiden works with both staffing and recruitment, and we want to make a difference in people's lives. We make a difference by helping people find the right job and the right colleague. We specialize in recruiting the right talents to the right companies. Framtiden is located in seven cities in Sweden and in Oslo. For this position, you will initially be employed through us at Framtiden and then transition to being directly employed by the client company.
Framtiden's Talent Program
For one year, you will have approximately one training day per month. The training sessions are designed to help you with both technical skills development and personal growth.
The talent program gives you a unique opportunity to build relationships with other participants, exchange experiences, and get to know other parts of the organization.
Our goal is for you to have fun during the year while being equipped with important knowledge that will help you in your professional life.
Recruitment Process
• CV selection
• Interview with Framtiden (Recruitment Agency)
• Interview with the company
• Drug test
Selection is ongoing.
Conditions
• Start date: By agreement
• Location: Västerås
• Scope: Full-time
