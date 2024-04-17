Junior Battery Engineer
2024-04-17
Are you ready to lead the charge in transforming the energy landscape towards sustainability? Do you thrive in a company which values a strong work ethic, has a team-oriented approach and a true passion for what they do? Then join us!
Enerpoly is inviting visionary and self-motivated individuals to join our team. We are the leading force in zinc-ion battery technology, committed to driving innovation and sustainability in energy solutions. Our patented zinc and manganese technology is transforming stationary energy storage, providing a safer and more affordable solution. Headquartered in Stockholm, we are on the cusp of establishing the world's first mega-factory for zinc-ion batteries, the Enerpoly Production Innovation Center (EPIC), and we are actively seeking a dedicated Junior Battery Engineer.
This will be your role
The role of the Junior Battery Engineer is to drive forward the design and development of advanced zinc-ion batteries. In this role you will be responsible for designing research plans, conducting experiments, analyzing data, presenting results, and recommending new development pathways. Your responsibilities will include:
Lead and support technical projects, propose research strategies, and design experimental plans.
Conduct electrochemical and physical characterization experiments, enhance tools, and generate high-quality results for data-driven decisions.
Perform failure analysis, analyze battery test data, and recommend new development paths.
Analyze electrochemical datasets, communicate cell performance, and optimize manufacturing processes.
Engage in hands-on prototype construction.
How you will shine
To shine with us, you let your commitment and trust in the team shine through. You embrace versatility, grit, and team spirit. Additionally, we also value your strong attention to detail, documentation, and adherence to standard operating procedures.
Moreover, if you also possess the following qualifications and skills, we might be the right match for each other:
M.S. in engineering
Battery R&D and testing experience
Strong interpersonal and communication skills
Excellent oral and written English language skills are required.
It's a plus if you have expertise in MATLAB, Python, or other relevant programming languages. Experience from working in a wet chemical laboratory and experience from Startup/Scale-up environments are also preferred.Become an Enerpolee!
We are on a mission, together, and these are just a few things symbolizing us as a company:
Innovation and Growth: At Enerpoly, we foster innovation, encourage challenges, and celebrate the unique strengths of each team member.
Autonomy and Impact: Experience the freedom to shape your role and actively contribute to building something groundbreaking from the ground up.
Transformative Journey: Join us on a transformative journey where your contributions matter. Be part of shaping the energy landscape towards a sustainable future.
Employee Benefits: Enjoy a great pension scheme and a focus on well-being. We offer a wellness allowance and a dedicated wellness hour each week (among other things).
Diversity and Inclusivity: Thrive in a diverse team representing nine different nationalities, where every perspective is valued.
Are you our Junior Battery Engineer? Send in you CV and cover letter, in English, and we will get back to you as soon as we can. If we see a match, we will invite you to a first interview. For inquiries, reach out to Liv Utterström, liv.utterstrom@enerpoly.com
liv.utterstrom@enerpoly.com
Liv Utterström liv.utterstrom@enerpoly.com
8620104