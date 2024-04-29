CRM Operations Manager
2024-04-29
As a CRM Operations Manager
You will work both practically and strategically, where you will transform your visions into reality. The strategic aspect of the role encompasses strategic planning, project management, and business management. It entails developing and implementing a comprehensive strategy to utilize Salesforce CRM in supporting our business objectives and enhancing customer experiences and journeys. The role involves identifying opportunities for process improvement and automation to enhance the overall efficiency of the system. You will collaborate with key stakeholders to ensure that the integration between systems is working properly but also to comprehend business needs and translate them into CRM requirements. The role also includes being responsible for budget planning and overseeing the financial aspects of Salesforce CRM projects.
The practical aspect of the role involves using your hands-on technical expertise to implement the strategy by designing and building custom solutions, workflows, and validation rules to meet specific business needs, as well as managing user roles, profiles, security settings, and data integrity in our Salesforce CRM system. As an expert, you will be a primary point of contact for user inquiries and issue resolution, providing user training and support to ensure maximum adoption and proficiency in our organization. You will also lead and manage third-party vendors and consultants involved in CRM management, implementations, and development.
Who you are
You have a genuine interest in both technology and CRM systems and how they can be used to improve and streamline an organization. Your proactive approach enables you to identify and resolve issues, and you have the ability to troubleshoot technical problems independently. You take pride and find motivation in planning and building sustainable Salesforce CRM solutions, yet you are humble and adaptable, willing to reconsider when necessary, with the goal of making the system as effective as possible for its users. You excel in communication and are attentive to understanding others' needs while ensuring clarity in your own communication, adjusting your approach based on the recipient. Despite collaborating closely with various functions locally and globally, you are comfortable working independently and drive your projects with meticulous attention to detail, demonstrating a strong commitment to data accuracy and system integrity.
To succeed in this role, we think you have...
• Salesforce Administrator certification (Salesforce Advanced Administrator certification preferred).
• 3+ years of experience managing Salesforce CRM systems, including hands-on configuration and customization.
• A proven track record of successfully implementing and optimizing Salesforce solutions to drive business value.
• A strong understanding of Salesforce data model, security model, and declarative capabilities.
• Manages English with full work proficiency.
A bonus if you have...
• Experience with customer experience and customer journey optimization within the Salesforce ecosystem.
• Experience with HubSpot and an understanding of its integrations and interactions with other platforms.
• Experience in leading a team or project.
About IAR
Being part of IAR makes you a part of a multi-cultural and global business in a fast-growing industry. We are welcoming, open to new ideas, and take pride in our achievements. We work together, in each specific office as well as globally. We are problem-solvers and take on new challenges with excitement and energy. Therefore, we will place great emphasis on your personal qualities and their alignment with our values.
Take the chance to thrive within our organization that values the capacity of its team members, empowering you to contribute significantly to our growth journey while fostering your own professional development.
Apply today!
If you have any questions about the role or the process, don't hesitate to contact Linnéa Sjuls at linnea.sjuls@iar.com
