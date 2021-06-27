Junior Automotive Software Engineer - Bravura Sverige AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Junior Automotive Software Engineer
Bravura Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-06-27
Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg
Visa alla jobb hos Bravura Sverige AB i Stockholm
About Bravura:
Bravura är ett bemannings- och rekryteringsföretag för organisationer som vill hitta Next Gen Professionals. Hos oss finns massor av jobbmöjligheter, framförallt för dig i början av karriären med 0-8 års erfarenhet. Via oss kan du jobba som konsult eller bli rekryterad. Hitta ditt drömjobb - vi hjälper dig att lyckas!
About the job:
This job is a direct recruitment, which means that the recruitment process is handled by Bravura and you are employed directly by AVL.
About the company:
AVL is the world's largest independent company for development, simulation and testing technology of powertrains (hybrid, combustion engines, transmission, electric drive, batteries and fuel cell) for commercial vehicles, passenger cars and large engines. AVL has more than 10 000 employees globally with headquarters in Graz, Austria, meaning that you will get the opportunities to work with colleagues across the globe!
AVL is now looking for a motivated Engineer for the Software department, ready to join them at their new location in Liljeholmen, where they are moving in to their brand new office.
Your personality and competence will shape AVLs growing team!
Tasks and responsibilities:
As a Software Development Engineer at AVL, you will work with advanced technology in collaboration with experts in the global AVL team and their successful customers. You will support customers in development projects of engine, transmission, and vehicle systems. You deliver high-quality software for embedded systems and manage and develop control systems using simulation tools such as Matlab and Simulink. Furthermore, you are a technology support internally in projects and to support customers.
Education, Experience and Personal characteristics:
Master's degree in Software Engineering, Vehicle Engineering or equivalent work experience
Experience in Matlab/Simulink
Experience in C/C++, Python, or similar programming languages
A genuine interest in technology and/or electronics
Fluent in English, both oral and written
Meritorious
Experience of technical control and product development, preferably in SoP, model-based or C-based development
Experience of Agile methods and processes
Experience with development tools such as ETAS, INCA, trace32, PTC Integrity, ATI Vision
We believe that you have a genuine interest in technology and electronics of engines, electric drives, embedded systems, safety, and vehicles. You have very good social and communication skills and are eager to learn and share your knowledge. You take responsibility for your duties and customers. Solving problems and taking on challenges drives you.
Other information:
Start: According to agreement
Location: Stockholm, Liljeholmen
Salary: According to agreement
Are you thinking about Bravura's recruitment process? You will find answers to the most common questionshär
Are you curious about how our recruitment process is structured? You can find more information here: https://www.bravura.se/din-karriar.
If you have questions about the position or about your registration, you are welcome to contact our candidate support on our chat, info@bravura.se eller 08-400 240 50
Sökord: IT, mjukvaruutveckling, systemutveckling, programmering, C, C++, Simulink, Matlab, fordonsbranschen, teknik, heltid, Stockholm, ETAS INCA, trace32, PTC Integrity, ATI Vision, Automotive Software Engineer, Software Engineer
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidare
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-27
Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse.
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-14
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Bravura Sverige AB
Jobbnummer
5832029
Sökord
Bravura Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-06-27
Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg
Visa alla jobb hos Bravura Sverige AB i Stockholm
About Bravura:
Bravura är ett bemannings- och rekryteringsföretag för organisationer som vill hitta Next Gen Professionals. Hos oss finns massor av jobbmöjligheter, framförallt för dig i början av karriären med 0-8 års erfarenhet. Via oss kan du jobba som konsult eller bli rekryterad. Hitta ditt drömjobb - vi hjälper dig att lyckas!
About the job:
This job is a direct recruitment, which means that the recruitment process is handled by Bravura and you are employed directly by AVL.
About the company:
AVL is the world's largest independent company for development, simulation and testing technology of powertrains (hybrid, combustion engines, transmission, electric drive, batteries and fuel cell) for commercial vehicles, passenger cars and large engines. AVL has more than 10 000 employees globally with headquarters in Graz, Austria, meaning that you will get the opportunities to work with colleagues across the globe!
AVL is now looking for a motivated Engineer for the Software department, ready to join them at their new location in Liljeholmen, where they are moving in to their brand new office.
Your personality and competence will shape AVLs growing team!
Tasks and responsibilities:
As a Software Development Engineer at AVL, you will work with advanced technology in collaboration with experts in the global AVL team and their successful customers. You will support customers in development projects of engine, transmission, and vehicle systems. You deliver high-quality software for embedded systems and manage and develop control systems using simulation tools such as Matlab and Simulink. Furthermore, you are a technology support internally in projects and to support customers.
Education, Experience and Personal characteristics:
Master's degree in Software Engineering, Vehicle Engineering or equivalent work experience
Experience in Matlab/Simulink
Experience in C/C++, Python, or similar programming languages
A genuine interest in technology and/or electronics
Fluent in English, both oral and written
Meritorious
Experience of technical control and product development, preferably in SoP, model-based or C-based development
Experience of Agile methods and processes
Experience with development tools such as ETAS, INCA, trace32, PTC Integrity, ATI Vision
We believe that you have a genuine interest in technology and electronics of engines, electric drives, embedded systems, safety, and vehicles. You have very good social and communication skills and are eager to learn and share your knowledge. You take responsibility for your duties and customers. Solving problems and taking on challenges drives you.
Other information:
Start: According to agreement
Location: Stockholm, Liljeholmen
Salary: According to agreement
Are you thinking about Bravura's recruitment process? You will find answers to the most common questionshär
Are you curious about how our recruitment process is structured? You can find more information here: https://www.bravura.se/din-karriar.
If you have questions about the position or about your registration, you are welcome to contact our candidate support on our chat, info@bravura.se eller 08-400 240 50
Sökord: IT, mjukvaruutveckling, systemutveckling, programmering, C, C++, Simulink, Matlab, fordonsbranschen, teknik, heltid, Stockholm, ETAS INCA, trace32, PTC Integrity, ATI Vision, Automotive Software Engineer, Software Engineer
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidare
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-27
Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse.
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-14
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Bravura Sverige AB
Jobbnummer
5832029
Sökord