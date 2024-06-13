Junior automation engineer for a global company!
2024-06-13
Do you want to work in a global company that strives for a sustainable energy future? One that also offers an exciting work environment and significant development opportunities? Apply for the position of junior automation engineer and become part of the team in Ludvika!
For our client in Ludvika, we are seeking a junior automation engineer. You will be part of a team that consists of senior roles working within automation, cyber security and telecom. That offers a great opportunity for you as a junior engineer to learn from your senior team members.
The team works with offshore wind projects, where the job primarily involves managing networks and coordinating between different suppliers and providing support on site. As a junior automation engineer you will be traveling to the sites around Europe, which offers a great opportunity to be working hands on and learn the systems. We are looking for someone driven and eager to learn. Therefore we will be focusing on your personal qualities during the recruitment process.
This is a consulting assignment with the ambition for you to be permanently hired by our client after the consulting period.
You are offered
• A role tailored to your interest and previous experience that offers great opportunities for both personal and professional development
• The opportunity to work remotely 1-2 days a week once you have settled into the role
• A network of experienced colleagues with diverse expertise
• As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer you great opportunities to grow professionally, build your network, and create valuable connections for the future. Read more about our consultant offering: https://www.academicwork.se/jobbsokande/konsult
Work tasks
• Planning, design, development, testing, installation, and coordination of related activities involving electrical/electronic components and systems, including automation
• Be of support in projects to senior engineers
• Bachelor's degree or higher vocational education within automation, alternatively another technical degree with work experience within the relevant field
• Working command of the English language
It is meritorious if you have
• Relevant work experience in the field of automation
• Substation automation knowledge
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Structured
• Quality-oriented
• Results-oriented
• Problem solver
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
