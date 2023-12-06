Junior Asic & Fpga Verification Engineer (738925)
2023-12-06
About this opportunity
At Ericsson Silicon ASIC and FPGA we develop hardware components used in Radio products and Base stations. The complexity of these components requires verification procedures that ensure fail-proof operation in all our products worldwide. The verification effort is vast in both complexity and scope and is the deciding factor for success. We are looking for a person who wants to join one of the teams in our attempt to be champions in our field!
What you will do
This verification assignment involves planning, execution, and evaluation of test cases and test environments, where the perspective spans the range from minute details to the bird's eye view. Tasks include writing test bench components, test cases, coverage models, and crafting test plans. You are encouraged to improve your ways of working and participate daily with your colleagues.
You will bring
Knowledge in UVM
Knowledge of System Verilog
Master of Science education in Electronics, Computer Science, or similar
Relevant work experience in the FPGA industry, and preferably several years in testing assignments
Experience in scrum methodology.
A forward-thinking, hardworking, and creative personality. You are an outstanding teammate who enjoys a fast-paced work environment and adopts the challenge.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
Location for this role: Lund, Sweden.
Responsible recruiter: Sofia Kolbovich (sofia.kolbovich@ericsson.com
)
