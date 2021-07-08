Junior Analysis Engineer - Testing - Volvo Personvagnar AB - Datajobb i Göteborg
Junior Analysis Engineer - Testing
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2021-07-08
Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What we offer
In our journey towards a sustainable future a new focus area was discovered, thermal efficiency. We strive towards energy efficient cars with maximum range and are one of the attribute teams at sustainability centre.
As a part of the Thermal Efficiency team you will take part in developing this new focus area, finding new methods and ways of working to minimize thermal losses and unnecessary usage of energy.
What you'll do
As a junior analysis engineer you will be part of an agile team working with physical verification in the wind tunnel and in rigs. You will take part in preparing the cars before the verification, perform the actual test and then do the analyse of the results from the verification. You will then lead a meeting where you present your results to relevant stakeholders and give ideas on how to improve their design.
You will take part in finding new tools and software and in developing new test methods and requirements in our goals of minimizing thermal losses.
You and your skills
You have a genuine car interest, experience from performing physical testing in a wind tunnel is meritorious. To have previous experience from thermodynamics is a valued competence as well as Experience form CAE since it will help you get insight in the work done by your neighbouring team at Thermal Efficiency.
You have a University degree in Engineering or equivalent working experience and your English is fluent (written and spoken).
To be a member of a team is your preferred way of working and you don't hesitate to step in and help your colleagues in their tasks, or to ask for help when you need it.
How to learn more and apply
For questions about the position please contact Rosalie Olsson Aksell, Team manager Thermal Efficiency, rosalie.olsson@volvocars.com.
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Pedram Yousefi at pedram.yousefi@volvocars.com
We want your application at the latest 2021-09-01.
Please note, due to GDPR applications via email will not be accepted.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Full Time Permanent
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-08
Ersättning
Undefined
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-07
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Volvo Personvagnar AB
Jobbnummer
5853132
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2021-07-08
Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What we offer
In our journey towards a sustainable future a new focus area was discovered, thermal efficiency. We strive towards energy efficient cars with maximum range and are one of the attribute teams at sustainability centre.
As a part of the Thermal Efficiency team you will take part in developing this new focus area, finding new methods and ways of working to minimize thermal losses and unnecessary usage of energy.
What you'll do
As a junior analysis engineer you will be part of an agile team working with physical verification in the wind tunnel and in rigs. You will take part in preparing the cars before the verification, perform the actual test and then do the analyse of the results from the verification. You will then lead a meeting where you present your results to relevant stakeholders and give ideas on how to improve their design.
You will take part in finding new tools and software and in developing new test methods and requirements in our goals of minimizing thermal losses.
You and your skills
You have a genuine car interest, experience from performing physical testing in a wind tunnel is meritorious. To have previous experience from thermodynamics is a valued competence as well as Experience form CAE since it will help you get insight in the work done by your neighbouring team at Thermal Efficiency.
You have a University degree in Engineering or equivalent working experience and your English is fluent (written and spoken).
To be a member of a team is your preferred way of working and you don't hesitate to step in and help your colleagues in their tasks, or to ask for help when you need it.
How to learn more and apply
For questions about the position please contact Rosalie Olsson Aksell, Team manager Thermal Efficiency, rosalie.olsson@volvocars.com.
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Pedram Yousefi at pedram.yousefi@volvocars.com
We want your application at the latest 2021-09-01.
Please note, due to GDPR applications via email will not be accepted.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Full Time Permanent
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-08
Ersättning
Undefined
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-07
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Volvo Personvagnar AB
Jobbnummer
5853132