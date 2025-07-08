Travel & Administrative Tasks Assistant
2025-07-08
Do you thrive in a fast-paced environment where every day is different? Want to be the go-to person who keeps things running smoothly for senior leaders? At Business Area Mining, we're looking for someone who's ready to step into a dynamic role supporting key decision-makers across our business.
Some words about us - your new team
Join a tight-knit finance team of 15 based in Stockholm's World Trade Center. We manage financial processes and consolidation for the entire Business Area. While your focus is supporting our VP of Finance, you'll also collaborate with leaders in Strategy, Legal, and HR. It's a role that puts you at the heart of our operations and gives you a front-row seat to how we drive business forward.
About your job
This is a role for someone who enjoys variety, takes initiative, and knows how to stay one step ahead. You coordinate travel, manage expenses, and handle purchasing admin. You organize both internal and external meetings, and you're the first point of contact for inquiries. You also work closely with another assistant to ensure seamless support across the leadership team.
Included in your responsibility:
Book travel and process expense reports
Organize meetings and events
Handle day-to-day admin tasks and purchasing
Communicate with internal and external stakeholders
Keep things running smoothly behind the scenes
Based at our Stockholm office in the World Trade Center, this is an on-site role with close collaboration across departments. You report directly to the Director of Finance.
About you
We're looking for someone with several years of experience in administrative roles, ideally with exposure to travel and expense management. You're comfortable using office systems like spreadsheets and databases, and you communicate clearly in English - both written and spoken. Knowledge of other languages are a plus.
You're organized, proactive, and quick to learn. You enjoy working with senior leaders and know how to adapt your style to different personalities. A positive attitude, collaborative mindset, and ability to take initiative will help you thrive in this role.
Our culture
Our role is clear - through every action, every day, we make the shift and advance the world through engineering. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career options.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Christian Morandini, hiring manager, christian.morandini@sandvik.com
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contact in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Cecilia Mickelsson, Unionen, +46 (0)70-616 90 89
Fredrik Andersson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70-266 78 50
Olle Hansson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-650 57 43
Recruitment Specialist: Lotta Amnebjer Nordqvist
At Sandvik, we value work-life balance and due to summer vacation, it may take a little bit longer until we reply in this process.
How to apply
Send your application no later than August 10th, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0081227.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
Mining is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global leading supplier of equipment and tools, parts, service, digital solutions and sustainability-driving technologies for the mining and construction industries. Application areas include rock drilling, rock cutting, loading and hauling, tunneling and quarrying. In 2024, sales were approximately 63,6 billion SEK with about 17,000 employees. Så ansöker du
