Junior Administrator - Västerås
2025-04-22
A Junior Administrative professional is needed for a consulting assignment with our client in Våsterås. This role involves administrative tasks, primarily focused on processing purchase orders and managing order confirmations using Outlook and Oracle Fusion.
Requirements:
• The position involves highly repetitive tasks, requiring strong attention to detail, consistent focus, and the ability to work efficiently over extended periods. * Proven experience in administrative roles is essential. Ready to join? Submit your English application today! Start Date and Application:
Start Date: 14-05-2025 End Date: 30-09-2025 Application Deadline: 24-04-2025 Location: Vasterås Contact Person: 0790 062 711 Selections and interviews are ongoing!
Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner specializing in matching the right talent with the right company - quickly and efficiently. Our core focus areas are Finance, Administration, HR, Marketing, and IT, but we also possess the broad expertise and flexibility required to deliver tailored recruitment solutions across all industries.
Although we are a relatively new player in the market, we have already earned the trust of many of Sweden's largest companies and operate both nationally and internationally. With offices in Sweden and Spain, we offer a unique blend of local expertise and global reach. Our strong network and deep industry insights make us the natural partner for companies looking to stay ahead in their recruitment efforts. Ersättning
