Jr. Engineer

We need you
Building the world's greenest battery is not an easy task. We need you to help us spearhead the electrification of Europe and directly contribute to our journey of making the world a greener place.
With this in mind, we present Northvolt's graduate program! Commencing September 2023, the program will span over a 6-month period. During this time, you will learn about the battery industry from a practical and theoretical standpoint and get the chance to apply what you have learned to real-life situations. You will work alongside other like-minded individuals and solve problems together.
Once the 6-months are up, we plan to offer you a permanent place here at Northvolt.
Intrigued? Here's what that might look like in practice:
We are looking to hire around 100 graduates spanning across our different sites. Top talent coming from all around the world working towards one goal.
We want you to learn, grow, and develop with us. You will have the opportunity to participate in regularly scheduled events and lectures aimed to expand your knowledge beyond your assigned team. The learning modules will range from project management and leadership training to more role specific content.
When you join Northvolt, you become part of the Northvolt family. You will be assigned a mentor within your team, responsible for making you feel welcome and answering any questions you may have. If you're relocating to join the program, we will ensure that you get the support that you need.
Relocating? Where am I moving?
The graduate program will span across several locations: Stockholm, Skellefteå, Västerås, Borlänge, Poland, and even California, depending on your team. We are here to support you should you have to move to join the program. Så ansöker du
