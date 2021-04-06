Jr. BI Analyst to Leading Telecom Company in Solna - MultiMind Holding AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

MultiMind Holding AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-04-06MultiMind Bemanning AB offers staffing and recruitment services. Our niche is to supply staff with language skills and international experience within Logistics, Accounting/Finance, Marketing, HR and IT.MultiMind is looking for a driven Jr. BI analyst to work with Revenue Assurance and Operational Performance for a leading telecom company in Solna. This is an exciting consultancy opportunity starting asap for 6 months with a great possibility of extension or getting over recruited to the client.About our client: Our client is a leading Swedish multinational telecommunications company in Solna. They are a mobile network operator present in Nordic and also runs an international IP backbone network which is ranked number one. Under the parent company, Division X is helping nurture innovation within the company and find ways to keep evolving within New Generation Telco.About Role: With a holistic approach to making data transparent, available and visualized, from Sales to Invoice, through order/delivery/billing as well as during the operational life cycle, the Revenue Operations & Business Intelligence team enables the organization to make data-based decisions and prioritizations while also constantly driving improvements and optimizations, reducing lead times and revenue leakage and by that improving customer satisfaction and profitability.This will support the client's Management Team and Revenue Operations manager with the following tasks:Based on Management Team requirements, define and follow-up on the functions key performance indicators and OKR's (Objectives and Key Results)Based on requirements from key stakeholders: gather data, create structured reports, follow-up on key performance indicators, and support in analyzing the outcomeBased on the results from the reports: support stakeholders and managers with the analyze of data within their responsibility, assist in finding improvement areas based on the findings from the reportsShare best practices between teams and managers; can a result or report structure from one area be of use to others.As you grow into the role; also propose new performance indicators, controls, or other reporting structures to support the unit in their daily operations and decision making.Qualifications: You have an academic degree in mathematics, data analytics, or similarSpeaks fluently in English.You are excellent with numbers and have high attention to detail.Love to dig deep into data and able to transform the findings into visualized data and improved ways of working.Can liaise with relevant units and experts, from finance, sales, enterprise architects, through to the receiving operational units across the company.You are able to see what check points, audits, controls and approval points could be of use to enable the organization to take action on the results from the data & reports.You have experience from excel, pivot tables, QlikSense, Kanban, Azure or similar visualization and reporting tools.You are familiar to an agile way of working where reporting at times needs to mirror the agile way of working rather than the organizational structure.You are willing to speak up if you see potential errors, mistakes or improvement opportunitiesEmployees at MultiMind are entitled to: Employment terms according to the collective agreement in terms of salary, vacation, statutory pension contribution, sick-leave entitlements, parental leave, and overtime compensation.A dedicated Staffing & Recruitment Manager that continuously monitor your career development and ensures good work conditions.Participate in fun activities and events.Generous preventive health care through a beneficial discount on a gym membership.Interested? If you are up for the challenge and reckon that this position fits your profile, we would like to hear from you. Apply today, as we are reviewing applications ongoingly and the position might be filled before the application deadline.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid 6 Months2021-04-06Enligt avtalSista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-27MultiMind Holding AB5674499