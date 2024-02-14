Join us as Acting Telecom Business Developer
2024-02-14
Connectivity is a key enabler for several of our growing or future business areas and therefore a highly strategic area for Scania. We have a rolling fleet of more than 600,000 connected vehicles globally and it's growing every day. At the same time, our vehicles are equipped with increasingly advanced technology and software, increasing the data traffic needed to meet our customers' expectations. Which is why we are in the forefront of optimizing the connectivity solution on data transfer speed, quality and cost.
In this role as Acting Telecom Business Developer, you will be joining small cross-functional core team with responsibility to manage the telecom area. As part of this team, you would have a high impact on the current performance as well as on the future of the connectivity and telecom area.
The position
In this position you would work with Connectivity from several different perspectives. You will:
• Be responsible for network sunset management and campaign initiations
• Interpret local Telecom restrictions and act accordingly
• Work with local market teams to solve problems and achieve acceptance of the situation
• Manage regional cost optimization projects
• Support in finalizing and launching a new global telecom solution
• Create telecom business rules for automation in collaboration with our data scientists
• Support in formulating, executing and follow up the Connectivity Strategy
• Work with key stakeholders to build awareness about the telecom area
• Support the Connectivity Manager in various tasks
You would work in close cooperation with our Connectivity Manager, with colleagues from R&D and service development, with our many business units around the world and with our local telecom operators in various markets.
Who are you?
You are self-motivated and enjoy planning and prioritising your own work. You are a clear communicator verbally as well as proficient in producing documents and presentations. English will be your everyday language at work, while fluency in Swedish is an advantage. You have a relevant university degree, for example within engineering or business, or equivalent work experience.
Prestigeless and down to earth, you independently take on the task at hand regardless of if it's of strategic, operational or administrative nature. Perhaps most importantly, we believe that you are a genuine team player who are happy to reach out to anyone whose perspective adds value. You listen to others and are open to changing your mind, while also being brave enough to stand up for what you know to be right.
What we offer
We offer a unique opportunity to build on the role and to contribute in an exciting area of strategic importance to Scania until last of February 2025 while our Business Developer is on maternity leave, which also includes an overlap period. You will build upon your skillset in a broad range of areas related to the role.
With multiple interfaces across Scania, you'll have the opportunity to build a strong network within the company, across departments and hierarchies. For the right candidate, there is also an opportunity to develop towards more senior roles in the connectivity area.
Perhaps most importantly, you will join a diverse department where we care for, encourage and challenge each other to achieve fantastic results we are all proud of. It's not only a place full of skilled colleagues, but also a place where laughter is never far away and where a helping hand when you need it is ever present.
Further information
You can read more about Scania, our leadership and how we work with diversity and inclusion at Life at Scania
Scania is currently shaping a flexible future workplace offering mobility and flexibility as well as providing foundations for well-being and productivity. Read more in the Scania Work Playbook
For questions please contact recruiting manager Daniel Milione, daniel.milione@scania.com
