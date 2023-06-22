Join Securitas as a Change Manager!
Are you an exceptional driver of change, fueled by a profound expertise in ITIL methodologies? Are you eager to advance your career and have great impact when it comes to digital transformation for your organization? Your search ends here with Securitas, the unrivaled industry leader in security and IT services. We are looking for a Change Manager to join their extraordinary team and shape the future of digital transformations. We are expecting lot of applicants for this position so don't hesitate to send your application today!
Securitas stands at the forefront of security and IT services, offering an unrivaled platform for professional growth and impact. By joining their talented team, you will collaborate with industry visionaries, inspiring colleagues, and passionate experts who share a collective commitment to excellence. Together, you will drive digital transformation, empower the organization, and leave an indelible mark on the ever-evolving IT landscape.
You are offered a varied role with high flexibility where large parts of the work can be carried out from home. Securitas constantly encourages development and you will have the opportunity during working hours to attend training to develop in the areas you desire. Here we can promise you a workplace with a good atmosphere, colleagues with ambition, humor and a desire to develop together.
• Collaborating closely with cross-functional teams and stakeholders to drive change adoption and ensure alignment with strategic objectives.
• Mitigating risks, minimizing disruptions, and ensuring business continuity during change implementation.
• Analyze and verify various change initiatives with regard to long- and short-term consequences
• Guide your colleagues and stakeholders in change initiatives. Through your expertise in ITIL methods, you will ensure which changes are approved and how these should be implemented with the best results.
We hope that we have captured your interest in the position and Securitas, we will tell you much more during the recruitment process!
In this role, you will be welcomed into a team that really enjoys working together. Your colleagues care about their cohesion and communication, and to thrive in the role you also need to like internal collaborations and open dialogues. In this role, there are also great opportunities to direct and influence your work yourself, and for that reason we would like you to take your own initiative - suggestions for improvement are always welcome. The employment will start as a consulting assignment through us at Academic Work, but the hope is that you will enjoy the workplace and in the future will be employed directly by Securitas. Therefore, we would like to see that you are looking for a long-term challenge.
• Have at least 1 year of work experience in a similar role, more experience is advantageous
• Have a great understanding of ITIL methodologies
• Are fluent in english (written and spoken)
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience in ServiceNow
