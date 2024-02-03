Join Our Team!
2024-02-03
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
, Ludvika
Mälardalen International School (MISV) is a student-centred international school committed to developing caring, knowledgeable and independent individuals through a high-quality International Baccalaureate (IB) education in a challenging, diverse, and supportive environment.
MISV is an IB candidate school for both the Primary Years Programme (PYP) and Middle Years Programme (MYP), and was established in January 2022 to meet the needs of the growing number of expatriate families coming to Västerås for work or study and requiring an international education for their children.
As a new school, MISV is in a period of growth and development, opening up the opportunity for enthusiastic and passionate educators to join our small team of hard-working and caring teachers who are united in their commitment to make the world a better place.
We are looking for teachers who;
Demonstrate flexibility and a willingness to embrace change, a strong desire to collaborate, and a commitment to personal and professional growth.
Plan and implement engaging lessons that foster inquiry, curiosity, and exploration, ensuring the IB PYP framework is delivered to the highest possible standards.
Implement varied and inclusive teaching styles and resources, and provide meaningful feedback to students as they reflect, take action, and demonstrate progress.
Embrace research-backed and innovative teaching and learning strategies, with particular emphasis on constructivism and student agency.
Cultivate a positive classroom environment that contributes to our school-wide culture of care, agency, and international-mindedness, promoting student dignity, self-esteem, and self-efficacy.
Foster strong partnerships with parents/guardians, maintaining open communication and involving them in their child's educational journey.
We ask you to be:
A caring and passionate teacher who can inspire and engage students while providing
rigorous instruction.
Experienced in teaching the relevant grade level.
Able to use technology effectively, and to integrate technology meaningfully into teaching and learning.
Committed to reflection, innovation, and adopting responsive teaching practices to alignwith best practices, students' needs, and educational research.
Experienced in supporting both English as an Additional Language (EAL) students and those who are proficient in English.
Committed to empowering students through the development of Approaches to Learning (ATL) skills and future-facing skills.
Experienced in assessing student progress using diverse and authentic methods, and in designing learning experiences that support learning and skill mastery within the core subjects.
An exceptional classroom manager with strategies that maintain an effective learning environment, promote mutual respect, and build positive relationships with students.
Willing to implement school initiatives and engage in school improvement with a positive, team-oriented attitude.
Supportive of and a collaborative contributor to the professional growth of our teaching team.
An excellent communicator with interpersonal skills that demonstrate high levels of emotional intelligence and emotional agility.
Qualifications:
A minimum of a Bachelor's degree in Education or related field
Recognised Teacher Qualification/Certification e.g. QTS/Lärare Legitimation/BEd/PGCE/PGDE
(or equivalent).
Exceptional subject knowledge in teaching in English.
Assets:
Understanding and knowledge of IB programmes; previous experience teaching in the PYP.
Recent IB PYP training/workshop completion is highly advantageous.
Training and/or experience in teaching EAL students.
Teaching experience in an international context or working in an internationally-minded workplace.
Confident and competent in using digital learning management systems, such as Toddle.
Experience in collaboratively planning lessons, Units of Inquiry, and transdisciplinary learning
engagements and assessments.
If you meet the above criteria, are enthusiastic about teaching and learning, and have the drive and passion to nurture a lifelong love of learning in our students, then we would very much welcome your application.
Benefits:
Competitive salary reflecting experience and qualifications.
Professional development opportunities to enhance teaching practices and personal growth.
A supportive and collaborative work environment committed to educational excellence, with a culture of healthy work-life balance through 40 hour work weeks and 8 weeks of paid vacation.
Opportunities for career advancement and growth within our globally minded institution.
Comprehensive benefits package, including health insurance and retirement plans, a
wellness stipend, and free daily pedagogical lunch provided at school.
Application Process:
Interested candidates are invited to submit a cover letter, curriculum vitae, and contact information for three professional references to Petra Nygård at work@misv.se
. Please indicate "PYP Class Teacher Application - [Your Name]" in the subject line.
Final Date to Apply: February 12, 2024.
MISV is an equal opportunity employer dedicated to diversity and inclusion. We encourage
applications from individuals of diverse backgrounds who share our commitment to fostering a dynamic international learning community.
Please visit our website www.misv.se
