Join Our Team as a Group Manager - Embedded Methods and Tool Chain
Scania CV AB / Chefsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla chefsjobb i Södertälje
2023-07-12
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a natural leader seeking a dynamic and inclusive work environment?
Then you maybe are the right person to join us?
You will be part of driving our embedded community's transformation into a thriving vehicle-centric software development organisation working all around the globe, and make a significant impact on our success.
Why Join Us
We welcome applications from all individuals passionate about shaping the future of embedded development. As a Group Manager, you'll be part of an organization that nurtures talent, offers equal opportunities, and fosters growth.
We provide a supportive and enabling work environment, integral to achieving the Software Step Change strategy. Professional development is valued, and collaboration with a diverse team is encouraged. Your contributions will impact our organization, driving innovation and strategic decision-making.
The positions that we aim to fill is:
Architecture tooling - Develop tools supporting vehicle-centric software architecture and design.
Methods for architecture, requirement management, development, and test management - Design the way of working in developing vehicle-centric software.
Change leads- Guide and coach our agile leaders and project managers
If you're a driven professional ready for this exciting challenge, apply now! Join us in creating an inclusive and empowering workplace that makes a difference in Scania's software development.
Your role
You will lead and inspire a competent team, fostering inclusivity and collaboration in an international context. Drive operational excellence, meeting challenging targets while ensuring quality and compliance.
As a leader in our organization, you will encourage innovation, reducing lead times for development cycles. We need you to cultivate cross-functional teamwork and optimize information flows.
You will contribute with your experience and knowledge to group and section development, strategy break down and alignment with our values and goals.
Who are we looking for
As a leader, you are strong in team-building and communication skills and are motivated by challenges and are proactive in finding innovative solutions. You have a service oriented mindset and have a passion for buildning great solutions for our users.
To be successful in the role you need to have a strategic mindset with a structured work style.
You have a graduate degree in engineering or equivalent and proven experience in developing and maintaining complex systems. You need to be proficient in English fluently and preferably also Swedish. If you don't speak Swedish you have the ambition to learn. Familiarity with Scania's embedded methods is advantageous.
More information
You are more than welcome to contact Maria Nygren, Head of Information Architecture and Tool Chain for Embedded Systems, +46 73 668 69 89.
Application
Welcome with your application at the latest of 14th of August. The application shall include your CV and a cover letter which tells us why you are interested in the position. Selections will start after our vacation period, week 33.
Please note that a background check will be conducted for the final candidate for this position. Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://www.scania.com Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Scania Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7958621