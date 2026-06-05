Join Freska as a Home Cleaner Work Thursday and Friday!
Freska Sweden AB / Städarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla städarjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Freska Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Lidingö
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
, Tyresö
eller i hela Sverige
Join Freska as a Home Cleaner – Work only Thursday and Friday!
Do you have experience in home cleaning and want to work in a company that offers opportunities to grow and develop? Or are you at the beginning of your career and looking for high-quality training and a secure job? We are now looking for home cleaners who are available to work Thursday and Friday – apply today!
Freska – More than just a cleaning company 💙
Freska is one of the fastest-growing companies with a clear goal: to be the best and most recommended workplace for service workers in Europe. Our values—People First, Growth, and Responsibility—guide everything we do to create a great work environment.
We offer our employees:
✅ A stable job with guaranteed working hours (Thursday–Friday)
✅ A collective agreement and health benefits
✅ Paid travel time between customers
✅ Career development and training in home cleaning
✅ A supportive team with a dedicated team leader
✅ Bonuses that allow you to influence your salary
✅ Immediate office support during your workday
✅ Unlimited coffee and friendly chats in the office
About the job
As a home cleaner, you will take care of our customers' homes by performing tasks such as dusting, vacuuming, and mopping. Attention to detail is a great advantage in this role. You will use the Freska Pro app to access your schedule, customer details, and important company information.
Who we are looking for
🔹 Speaks Swedish or English
🔹 Can work Thursday and Friday between 08:00–17:00
🔹 Has a valid work permit
🔹 A driving license and access to a car are a plus but not required
🔹 Experience in cleaning is beneficial but not a requirement
👉 Apply now and become part of the Freska family! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Freska Sweden AB
(org.nr 556752-7881), https://www.freska.se/
Årstaängsvägen 21 C (visa karta
)
117 60 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9949152