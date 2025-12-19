Join Freska as a Home Cleaner Work Thursday and Friday!
Join Freska as a Home Cleaner - Work only Thursday and Friday!
Do you have experience in home cleaning and want to work in a company that offers opportunities to grow and develop? Or are you at the beginning of your career and looking for high-quality training and a secure job? We are now looking for home cleaners who are available to work Thursday and Friday - apply today!
Freska - More than just a cleaning company
Freska is one of the fastest-growing companies with a clear goal: to be the best and most recommended workplace for service workers in Europe. Our values-People First, Growth, and Responsibility-guide everything we do to create a great work environment.
We offer our employees:
A stable job with guaranteed working hours (Thursday-Friday)
A collective agreement and health benefits
Paid travel time between customers
Career development and training in home cleaning
A supportive team with a dedicated team leader
Bonuses that allow you to influence your salary
Immediate office support during your workday
Unlimited coffee and friendly chats in the office
About the job
As a home cleaner, you will take care of our customers' homes by performing tasks such as dusting, vacuuming, and mopping. Attention to detail is a great advantage in this role. You will use the Freska Pro app to access your schedule, customer details, and important company information.
Who we are looking for
Speaks Swedish or English
Can work Thursday and Friday between 07:00-18:00
Has a valid work permit
A driving license and access to a car are a plus but not required
Experience in cleaning is beneficial but not a requirement
Apply now and become part of the Freska family!
Freska Sweden AB
STOCKHOLM
