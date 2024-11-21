Java (.Net) developer
What you'll do
In the OE team you will be part of an agile environment where you as a developer are empowered to bring requirements all the way from the reviewing stage to production ready functionality, while also working with code reviews and setting up plans for how to architect our code to have top notch quality and allow for quick changes.
Do you fit the profile?
We believe that you are fully fluid in both backend and frontend development with primarily focus on Java (.Net/C# is a bonus) and enjoy solving complex technical problems. You know how to build scalable and well performing solutions. You have experience working with databases such as Mongo, Cosmos and UX/UI and with CI/CD pipelines. You also know your way around Kubernetes, Typescript, Azure Cloud Services and Angular. You understand what it means to work with agile team principles.
It is also beneficial if you have some experience with direct client management, network programming such as TCP/UDP and vehicle protocols CAN, CAN-FD, DoIP, UDS, Windows desktop application development in WinUI/WPF.
Like taking requirements and have a solid passion for the user needs and user journey.
