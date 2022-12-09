Java/Kotlin Software Engineer
Are you passionate about mobile, clean code/architecture and microservices?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Design, build, and maintain high performance, reusable, and reliable Java/Kotlin code;
• Ensure the performance, quality of applications;
• Collaborate with a team to define, design, and ship new features;
• Maintain code quality, organization, and automatization.
What is needed in this role:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in a related field, or a great reason for not having one;
• Experience with some of: Kotlin/Java, Spring core, Spring Boot, Spring Cloud, Docker, Kubernetes;
• Understanding of Clean code principles and Clean architecture;
• Understanding of APIs design and usage: RESTful, GraphQL, gRPC;
• Experience with different testing strategies: Unit testing, Integration testing, Service testing.
At Swedbank we believe that people are our core strength. Our culture is built on respect, inclusion and openness. We support continuous development and enable you to take the lead in your career and find inspiring challenges. We take care of your wellbeing by providing a sustainable and flexible working environment. As an employee you will be part of the Group performance program, offered a company pension plan, optional health insurance, as well as other benefits. We are guided by our values: Open, Simple and Caring. It's all about delivering a positive and unique experience for our customers through collaboration and team-work - together we make a difference.
Join our team and ...
work with talented engineers, designers and product managers to help us develop mobile products that have a real impact and are used by millions of people." Aleksei Gussarov, your future leader
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
