Requirements Specialist to major bank!

Join this risk modeling team at a leading bank! They are seeking a passionate candidate with a flair for data and strong analytical and presentation skills. Propel your career at the intersection of business and IT, shaping the future of financial risk management. Ready to make an impact? Apply now!
OM TJÄNSTEN
You will be responsible for driving functional requirements work for a risk-modeling IT solution. The main IT system is a data warehouse containing the historical data they use for developing the new models.
Key traits that we are looking for are good facilitation and project management skills to facilitate requirements workshops. To be successful in the role you should enjoy the communicative part of presenting and discussing functional requirements and other needs in workshops together with the modeling teams and the engineering department.
Typical tasks here involve sourcing various kinds of data, monitoring the quality of the data, and ensuring that the end users can use the data for analysis purposes and make informed decisions from it. The risk models functionality itself is also embedded in the data warehouse which calculates the risk parameters for our customers.
You are offered
• To become part of a large international company at the forefront
• The opportunity to develop internally and increase your expertise in banking and finance
• A dedicated consultant manager from Academic Work who will support and coach you in your future career.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Define product requirements, emphasizing data analysis and governance.
• Collaborate with the risk modeling team to collect and analyze data in the warehouse.
• Gather diverse types of data and ensure data quality.
• Partner with business units to locate and present data storage and quality issues, leading task forces and projects.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Master's or engineering degree in fields such as Business, Economics, Management, or Data
• Great presentation and communication skills
• Curious mindset and interest in this field
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
• It's a merit if you have experience as a Management Consultant, Data Analyst, Data Scientist, Financial Analyst, or Product Owner used to work with requirement analysis
• It's a merit if you have banking experience
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Structured
• Problem solver
• Communicative
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
