Java Developers to Tre - Hi3G Access AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Java Developers to Tre
Hi3G Access AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-15
At Tre we believe that life will be more fun if you experience it with others. Therefore, we work every day to make it easier for our 2 million customers to share their experiences, opinions and feelings with others. At Tre, we set people free. We are convinced that it is the culture of Tre that is the main ingredient of our success. Due to this we have been appointed one of Sweden's best workplaces. Welcome to Tre.
Our IT organization has about 300 employees, and the role includes in the group Services. The team today consists of approximately ten employees and five consultants in two agile teams. The team takes responsibility for business analyses, architecture, development, and testing.
About the role
As a Java developer, you will work with both new development and management of our integrations to ensure that they follow our standards. You will be part of a team and work together with, for example, other developers, tests, and product owners both in Sweden and in Denmark. The processes in the group are adjusted and can vary. Right now, we work according to scrum. We work with business analysis and solution architecture, which often provides guidelines for development.
Your daily task is developing in Java, REST API in micro services, and Spring Boot. You will also work in Linux, where you use a terminal to manage servers, read logs and set up applications, etc. As a natural part of our coding, we work with IT security using OAuth and PKI. As a developer, you can also contribute ideas and culture around process, product, and team building.
Who you are
To be successful in the position, we believe you have several years of experience as a developer. We emphasize personal suitability, and we are looking for you who are driven, communicative, willing to learn, and brave enough to take on new assignments. We value team spirit and self-leadership highly and expect you to contribute positively and the best for your work environment.
You have experience with the technical environment and systems we use. It is advantageous if you know about JSON, Maven/Gradle, Domain-driven design (DDD), Oracle/MySQL, and Jenkins.
We offer
Tre offers an attractive workplace, and we value our employees highly. We have benefits, with good holiday agreements, pension, flexible hours, and wellness allowance. We have a great commitment; everyone who works here is here for the right reason and wants to make an effort. We have been for 6-years top-rated in Great Place to Work, and we can maintain this since we have our strong culture of being Buddies, Challengers, and work as Champions.
Application
We will kick things off and interview continuously even before the application end date. Please make sure to send in your application as soon as possible should you be interested in becoming a part of Tre! The role is permanent full-time employment with six months probationary employment.
For questions about the role, please contact Åsa Frank at asa.frank@tre.se. Applications are only accepted through the link below.
We look forward to receiving and reading your application!
Varaktighet, arbetstid
-
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-15
Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-15
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Hi3G Access AB
Jobbnummer
5693784
