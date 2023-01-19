Java developer / Scrummaster
Job description
It's not about cars. It's about people.
Randstad Technologies is looking for a Java Developer with Scrum Master experience for our client within the Automotive Industry here in Gothenburg. You need to be a motivated and driven team player who'd thrive in an agile team context.
This is a consultant assignment where you will be employed by Randstad Technologies and part of a great team.
We want to connect with curious minds that love innovation and are interested in the future of mobility. We are now looking for Java backend developer with an interest in developing software applications. You will not only work as a Java developer, but also as a Scrum Master (50/50). As Scrum master you will facilitate the scrum ceremonies such as daily stand-up, sprint planning, reviews, demos, retrospective, refinement as well as supporting the team. You will be part of a small and diverse DevOps team that works in two-week sprints and in ten-week program increments.
You are a technically oriented person with experience as a Java developer and have a passion for developing people and teams. You enjoy being part of a team, yet you eagerly take a leadership role to guide the team to reach its full potential. You thrive in working in a collaborative environment and building networks across the organization and you are a driven self-motivated person who wants to see results in your own work as well as the teams. You have good knowledge in agile methods and communication skills to bring this mindset to your teams. As we are a truly international team, we see you have excellent English skills being fluent both verbally and in writing.
Randstad Technologies is specialized in competences within IT. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Technologies, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Please apply at www.randstad.se,
no later than 2023-02-15. Selection and interviews will be ongoing. The position may be filled before the last day of application. Therefore, apply as soon as possible.
For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Responsibilities
Java backend development 50%
Scrum master role 50%
Qualifications
Agile methodology
Experience from Scrum Master facilitation
Java backend
Spring Boot
JMS
JSON
UNIX with Linux, relational databases
AWS
TDD
Bachelor or Master degree in Computer Science or Computer Engineering
Any additional knowledge of connected applications, CI/CD,CDK, Code Pipelines, Docker, Serverless development, load testing and application profiling is a bonus. Meritorious is certification as Scrum Master. We put the emphasis on who you are as a person and we believe that your personality is the major reason for you to succeed in this role.
About the company
Randstad Technologies specializes in the field of IT and is part of Randstad, the world leader in recruitment and consulting with operations in 38 countries. With this global network, in combination with our strong local foundation, we can offer a wide range of varied and developing assignments and jobs for you who are a specialist in IT. Our mission is to help you reach your true potential with your career in focus!
