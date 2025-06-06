Java Developer

Quinyx AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2025-06-06


Key Responsibilities

The role of Java Developer contributes to the development of a modern, cloud-first system using a

modern technology stack. The role is responsible for a specific problem domain within the

broader Quinyx system while being expected to take ownership of the system as a whole.


The role is required to cooperate with other backend or frontend developers, QA engineers,

product owners, and designers across the R&D team. Java Developers are expected to take an

active part in the platform and its technologies, as well as communicate the considerations and

lessons learned to other members of the team.

What you'll bring to the team


Develop Quinyx towards an even more secure, more event-driven, and modern platform.



Participate in and lead discussions around technical subjects in the broader R&D team.



Participate in technical interviews during our hiring process to help us spot new talents.



Development skills in Java, with a focus on microservices using the Spring Boot

framework

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-25
E-post: Talent.Acquisition@quinyx.com

Quinyx AB (org.nr 556704-4580)
Vattugatan 17 (visa karta)
111 52  STOCKHOLM

