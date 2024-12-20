Java Developer
About Kambi
Kambi Group plc is a leading B2B provider of premium sports betting services to licensed gaming operators. Our services provide an end-to-end solution for operators wanting to launch a standalone Sportsbook or bolster their existing offering with an innovative sports betting product. From front-end user interface to customer intelligence, risk management and odds compiling, all built on our in-house developed software, we strive to deliver the ultimate service and solution to our partners.
Our vision is to create the world's leading sports betting experiences, together with our partners.
With offices in Malta (HQ), Philadelphia, London, Bucharest, Manila, Sydney, Uppsala and Stockholm we are +950 passionate and highly skilled people working at Kambi. We believe in a diverse and flexible environment. Our core values are: Better, Faster, Together. These core values are reflected throughout our whole organization as well as towards our partners. We strive to have a diverse work environment as we believe it makes us a strong organization.
The Role:
We are looking for Java Developers with all levels of experience to further strengthen our development teams' ability to turn user stories into shippable code. To succeed in the role, we believe that you have previous experience with building scalable and maintainable applications that run and fail gracefully. You should have both theoretical and practical knowledge of agile and/or lean software development.
Kambi are strong believers of self-organized teams, and you will be part of a cross-functional, self-organizing & self-managing team. Together with the team you will participate in team discussions, grooming's, retrospectives with the goal of improving our product and processes. You will take part in discussions with our Product Owners to give technical insight, as well as trouble-shoot and solve production incidents in a complex environment.
Some of the tools and frameworks we use in the backend teams:
Java/Kotlin, Spring framework, REST/Json, Linux, AWS, Helm, Kubernetes, Apache Kafka, Git
We operate in DevOps teams, meaning you'll have the opportunity to take full ownership of all aspects of our products and components, from idea to deployment/support.
At Kambi we believe in the importance of work-life-balance and making that culture part of our day-to-day. We believe that you as well as Kambi benefit from having happy, healthy colleagues.
You will join one of our Stockholm-based development teams with a hybrid work setup.
To fit well in our teams, you should have a curious mindset, be triggered by challenges and love to be part of a team. You are passionate about development and always eager to learn new things. As we are an international and multinational company, our main language is English.
What's in it for you?
An opportunity to work in a successful and fast-growing, international company. We operate in AWS cloud and we can offer an exciting environment where you can grow and learn.
You will join a dedicated team where you will be able to directly influence the work environment and processes. We also believe in an encouraging environment, and we embrace diversity.
At Kambi, we encourage learning and provide opportunities for our team members to develop their skills and knowledge. We offer internal trainings, participation in industry conferences, organize hackathons and other collaborative events. We believe that the best way to achieve our mission is to foster a culture of continuous learning and development.
We are curious about your story, if you are interested in meeting us please apply with your CV.
#wearekambi
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-18
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Kambi Sweden AB (org.nr 556813-8589), https://www.kambi.com/
