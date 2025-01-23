Java Backend Developer
2025-01-23
Picture yourself stepping into the world of cutting-edge technology, where your work directly contributes to shaping the future of sustainable and connected transportation. Our client is a pioneer in leveraging data from over 1,500,000 connected assets to develop smarter, safer, and greener mobility solutions. This is your chance to be part of a forward-thinking team working on meaningful projects that redefine an entire industry.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Academic Work is excited to partner with our client in the search for a Junior Backend Java Developer to join their innovative and forward-thinking team. This is a fantastic opportunity to kick-start your career by working on cutting-edge solutions in a supportive and collaborative environment.
Are you passionate about software development and eager to take on new challenges? Our client is looking for creative and curious individuals who are ready to shape the future of mobility. As part of a diverse and skilled team, you'll have ample opportunities to grow, learn, and innovate alongside talented colleagues.
With 1-3 years of experience in Java development, you'll have the chance to hone your skills while contributing to groundbreaking advancements in mobility. Joining this team means immersing yourself in a dynamic and collaborative setting, where professional growth and innovation are always encouraged.
Please note that in accordance with company policy, this role requires on-site presence at the office in Gothenburg two days per week.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
The position involves working on the backend development of the client's connectivity platform, focusing on secure, scalable, and efficient solutions. As a Junior Backend Java Developer, you will collaborate with experienced colleagues to gain hands-on experience with modern technologies while contributing to the platform's growth and reliability.
Key responsibilities include:
• Developing backend services with Java and Spring Boot in a microservice architecture.
• Assisting in the design, implementation, and testing of new features.
• Creating and maintaining REST APIs for system integration.
• Working with relational (PostgreSQL) and NoSQL (MongoDB) databases.
• Supporting debugging and enhancing application performance.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• 1-3 years of experience in Java Backend Development.
• Familiarity with backend frameworks like Spring Boot.
• Understanding of REST APIs and database concepts (SQL/NoSQL).
• A proactive attitude with a curiosity to learn and grow.
• Proficiency in written and spoken English.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Supportive
• Energetic
• Collaborative
Our recruitment process
