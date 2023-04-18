Java Back-end Developer
Eviture (Sverige) AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-04-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Eviture (Sverige) AB i Stockholm
, Uppsala
, Eskilstuna
, Västerås
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking a Java Back-end Developer to join a team at our client. The mission is to offer the most convenient, premium and exciting post-purchase experience by providing frictionless, transparent and premium level service throughout the customer journey. We are looking for someone who can help to raise overall code quality and guide the team with better architecture solutions, and bring in best practices which is in line with industrial standard.
Tech stack
• Our backend services primarily are using REST APIs.
• We use mainly Java and SpringBoot to set up services.
• We also use Grafana for our dashboards, opensearch for logs and postgresql db.
• We deploy our applications in Kubernetes
• We use Kafka as our event streaming platform.
Your background
• You are an experienced backend engineer who's worked on several products in the past
• You have knowledge of Java, and you feel comfortable working in a platform with a Docker/Kubernetes/Cloud setup.
• You have a solid understanding of microservices, and frontend react knowledge is a bonus.
Personal attributes
• Be able to understand and tackle the challenges integrating our system with different local authorities' systems
• Be able to collaborate effectively with different teams in the organization
• Have the ability to drive and create commitment
• Have good communication skills
• Have an agile mindset
• Be self-driven, flexible and result-oriented
Other
Duration: 6 months with option for extension.
Hybrid working.
Your application
Your CV must be in Word format. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-04-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Eviture (Sverige) AB
(org.nr 559073-0130), https://careers.nymle.com Arbetsplats
Nymle Jobbnummer
7674373