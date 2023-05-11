Java and Microservices Developer
Telia Company AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2023-05-11
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Telia Company AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Norrköping
, Gävle
, Borlänge
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to be part of a team with a scope ranging from database and SaaS solutions to web portals, taking the delivery of IT services in Telia Finance to the next level of excellence? Do you want to work in a small company with quick decisions and far-reaching mandate within The Big Enterprise? We are now looking for a Java and microservices developer for Telia Finance IT!
In this position you will be central in product and tech development at Telia Finance. You will work closely with our skilled developers, scrum master, QA lead, architect, and product owner in a tightly knit team. Come join our self-sufficient Scrum team on the 14th floor of Telia's HQ in Solna, Stockholm!
Is this your next opportunity?
We are a relatively small credit marketing company within the big Telia Company Group. The IT department in Telia Finance is covering everything from Web Portals to BI and Data Lakes and has an important stake and impact on the future business of Telia Finance.
My name is Mattias Lejbrink, and I have recently started my job as Engineering Manager B2B in Telia Finance. We have just launched a new organizational setup, where we will move towards continuous deployment, DevSecOps, and a transformation towards SaaS-based solutions!
The role includes, but is not limited to:
In this role, you will be a developer for one of our B2B teams: B2B Portals. Portals builds the actual user interface towards our core leasing business. In the team you will work with Java and microservices solutions both on prem and cloud based. The focus for this role will be to automate and monitor one of the most significant systems at Telia Finance.
You will be coding with the teams as well as driving the development forward towards our B2B target architecture. In this stage of our transition, you will also get to influence our technology choices and ways of working. Join us in building in-house competence and challenging our ways of working!
Is this you?
Your personal competencies:
You are communicative and like to take initiatives
You are a doer who wants to grow and learn and eventually take on more responsibilities together with your team members
You are curious and like to stay updated on what's going on in the areas of software development and methodologies
You understand how diversity enriches a team and show an interest in understanding the viewpoints of others
You actively share your knowledge with your co-workers and like to contribute through cooperation rather than through individual effort
Your Experience:
Experience of working in a modern java-based platform, with Spring Boot and RESTful APIs
Experience of microservices architecture with automated tests
DevSecOps Mindset with knowledge of Docker and Kubernetes
Any experience in Frontend (React) and CI/CD with GitHub Actions is considered a plus
It's more than just a job
At Telia Finance, we will give you the tools and support you need to grow both professionally and personally. We can offer you your next big opportunity in a creative, motivating, and welcoming company where everyone can be themselves with equal access to opportunities. In addition to an attractive and inclusive work environment, we also enable flexibility and offer a wide variety of employee benefits.
Here at Telia Finance we value personal development; for example, we offer Pluralsight to all employees as a way of helping our employees in their personal and professional growth.
Interested?
If you find this interesting, don't hesitate to apply for this job.
In the last steps, required controls will be performed.
Welcome to Telia Finance - let's make better happen! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Telia Company AB
(org.nr 556103-4249)
Stjärntorget 1 (visa karta
)
169 91 SOLNA Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Telia Company AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7764531