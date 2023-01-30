IT-support technician to Dstny, Stockholm
Randstad AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2023-01-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
Are you technically savvy and interested in IT and technology? Do you have experience supporting Microsoft products and want to develop in an exciting international organisation where you can work widely and varied with IT support? Look no further and keep reading!
Dstny is a leading European provider of cloud-based communications. We aim to simplify the everyday lives of more than 2,2 million users today and have big expansion plans in the coming future. We are now looking for you with experience of working in IT-support and who wants to be a part of our journey.
Responsibilities
As an IT-support technician you will be a part of a team of 12 people and your primary focus will be on supporting the employees within the organisation. Much of the support can be provided remotely but moving between various offices or sometimes cross-country is an important part of your work. You will be working with quite a few different technologies and applications used within the organisation to ensure the highest quality of support. You will also be helping to maintain the IT-infrastructure together with your colleagues and in this take part in different projects that are in alignment with Dstny's vision and values.
What you'll be doing:
Delivering IT support for the entire Dstny's organisation
Maintaining the IT infrastructure together with your colleagues
Participating in projects for integrations, migrations and implementations
Qualifications
To succeed in this role we believe you are a social team player, curious and explorative in your way of working. We believe you have an interest in IT and new/modern technologies and that you are eager to learn more. You have probably just finished your IT-education and/or already have some experience in the ICT sector. We see service mindedness and problem solving as great attributes to have combined with skills in these areas:
Knowledge of various ICT products and technologies. Amongst which: Microsoft products, MS Azure, M365 Suite, Powershell, Windows Server 2012-2019, Windows 10, LDAP, Radius and NPS
Experience with scripting and automation in combination with various Microsoft services
Preferably you also have a good basic knowledge of managing networks
Our Stockholm office is located in Hammarby Sjöstad and we have a flexible remote working policy. For our Tech roles regarding Sweden, we ask that you have a permanent residence in Sweden.
About the company
Dstny is a leading European provider of cloud-based Business Communications. The company aims to simplify the everyday lives of more than 2,2 million users today : the interactive tools in Business Communications are delivered as-a-service and bring employees and customers together across all communication formats (voice, video, chat, and other).
The Dstny tools are natively mobile-first , locally adaptable, easy to use, and easy to integrate, for companies, partners, and service providers. By combining innovative technology with close relationships with partners and service providers, and with strong local teams, Dstny can deliver the best possible user experience and make the latest applications accessible to companies across Europe.
Headquartered in Brussels, Dstny has 750 employees in 7 European countries (Belgium, Netherlands, France, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, UK) and an annual turnover of nearly EUR190 million in 2021.
Read more and visit us at: https://www.dstny.se/ Ersättning
Monthly Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "201416024". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Kontakt
Julia julia.rhonnstad@randstad.se Jobbnummer
7391591