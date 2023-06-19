IT-support technician to Axel Johnson International
2023-06-19
Are you a skilled IT technician looking for your next career step? We have an exciting job opportunity at a company that values independent employees with high ambitions and a strong commitment. Sounds intriguing? If you wish to work for a market-leading entrepreneur, then this might be exactly what you've been waiting for!
About the position
Perido are helping our client Axel Johnson International to find an IT-support technician. Axel Johnson International is successfully investing in innovation and continuous improvement. They develop IT applications, mobile solutions, and data warehouses in new and modern technology. This position is based at their headquarters, located in central Stockholm.
Your daily tasks
In this role, you will help computer users, resolve technical problems and maintain the company's IT Hardware, Software, and Services. In addition, you will also be involved in the planning and improvement of systems and services as project team members.
Key responsibilities:
Work as part of IT-support/helpdesk which supports the AxInter IT Services across Europe through a ticket-based system handling first-line and second-line cases
Provide excellent customer service through communication on various platforms - written and verbal
Tracking work in progress and recording issues and solutions
Updating online knowledge banks
Monitoring incoming alerts/incidents and escalate to the relevant teams where necessary
Write documentation for internal use as well as customer use
Your characteristics
To succeed in this role, we believe that you are confident within your IT expertise and that you are able to prioritize workload based on impact and effect. Your personality will be very important for the position. You have great communication and problem-solving skills. And we see that you are a true team player who always wants to help your colleagues when in need, and that you want to contribute to a positive, pleasant, and engaging workplace!
Does this sound exciting?
We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
Experience and a strong understanding of key IT systems including but not restricted to:
Microsoft platforms - Active Directory, Office 365, Azure, Server and Desktop operating systems, Printing solutions, Networks, SQL Server, Desktops, Laptops, Communication Devices
Proven track record in IT Support - minimum of 3 years' experience in similar role(s)
Have a good, sound knowledge of how IT functions within an Enterprise Environment.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Meritorious
Microsoft Qualifications desirable
Additional Language skills desirable but not essential
Contract type and hours
Full-time, assignment initially 6 months through Perido, thereafter possible takeover by the client. Start according to the agreement.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Click on the apply button in the job ad and fill in your information and attach your CV. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as selection is ongoing. Note that certain information regarding the assignment and/or the client company may have been deliberately disclosed from the advertisement. If your profile matches what we are looking for, the responsible recruiter will give you all the information you need.
The recruiter responsible for this position is Josefin Söderquist, you can reach her via josefin.soderquist@perido.se
. If you have questions, you are more than welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment administrators will do their best to help you. Always enter the reference number 34014 in the subject line.
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It is from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our clients' needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and have over 1300 employees across the country, of which about fifty works at our offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you become an important part of our organization and you grow together with us by strengthening our clients' organizations with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
