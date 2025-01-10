IT-analyst to Major Bank!
2025-01-10
Are you passionate about IT solutions and excited about shaping the future of financial accounting systems? Do you thrive in a dynamic, collaborative BizDevOps environment? If so, we have an opportunity for you to join a team dedicated to driving innovation and excellence in financial reporting solutions.
We are looking for a IT Analyst to support IT operations and contribute to the transformation of our clients financial reporting systems. In this role, you will collaborate with stakeholders across Finance and IT, ensuring seamless operations, compliance, and the successful implementation of new solutions. This is your chance to work in an inspiring and fast-paced international environment, making a real impact on the future of banking technology.
In this role you will get to utilize your technical and organizational skills to take care of IT operations for a set of applications and to cooperate closely with projects and programmers constantly transforming solutions.
You are offered
• A long-term assignment starting with at least 6 month through Academic Work as a consultant. If everyone is satisfied with the cooperation, there will be possibility to be recruited directly by our client.
• A consultant manager who supports you alongside your assignment.
Work tasks
• Support IT service management for financial reporting infrastructure using ITIL and BizDevOps practices
• Collaborate with development and business teams to implement system changes and improvements
• Ensure system availability, performance, and compliance with regulations
• Monitor operations, analyze data flows, and manage incidents, problems, and changes
• Provide technical expertise and guide the application support team
• Drive automation and service improvements as well as supporting risk management and audit activities
• A service-oriented mindset with experience in incident, problem, and change management, along with the ability to coordinate complex tasks.
• Strong communication and interpersonal skills to effectively work with stakeholders across various teams.
• Hands-on experience with tools such as Docker/Kubernetes, Linux, Python, Power BI, and scripting in Bash or PowerShell. Practical knowledge of SQL and managing Linux/Windows systems is essential.
• Solid understanding of IT concepts such as data warehouses, ETL processes and databases.
It is meritorious if you have experience with concepts or tools such as:
• Snowflake, TWS, UC4, Splunk, Data stage, mainframes or IT security.
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught and we always highlight your attitude- and personality match towards the specific role!
